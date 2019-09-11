Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PUMP INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) of Possible Disclosure Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) of the firm’s investigation of possible violations of the Federal securities laws.

If you invested in ProPetro before August 9, 2019 and suffered significant losses or have information that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PUMP

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PUMP@hbsslaw.com.

The investigation centers on ProPetro’s financial reporting.

On August 8, 2019, ProPetro announced it could not file its 2Q 2019 Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company disclosed that its Audit Committee had expanded an ongoing investigation. Initially, the investigation concerned the Company’s disclosures concerning purchase agreements with AFGlobal for hydraulic fracturing fleets. The investigation now includes “expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest,” according to ProPetro.

The Audit Committee also announced its preliminary findings, including inadequate documentation for the Company’s expense reimbursement practices to senior management, including for hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to the CEO and CFO, as well as material weaknesses in certain internal controls.

These disclosures shocked analysts, including Motley Fool, who warned its readers “to steer clear of this stock until the company files its full report with the SEC.” All told, PUMP shares declined over 30%, wiping out more than $1.3 billion in market capitalization.

On August 30, 2019, the Company announced its General Counsel resigned from the Company. This news reportedly prompted Piper Jaffray analyst John Daniel to downgrade PUMP to neutral from overweight and slash his price target by over 47%. Daniel reportedly told investors in a research note that the resignation adds uncertainty to the Company’s audit review and the situation seems “more complex” than originally perceived.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which management may have misled investors about the Company’s internal controls and previously-issued financial statements,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ProPetro should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PUMP@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pAMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of Shares Issued in Previously Announced Transactions
PU
08:30pAnnouncement Of Commencement Of Consent Solicitation And Tender Offer To Purchase For Cash Any And All Of Unigel Luxembourg's 10.5% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024
PR
08:28pATOMWISE : Announces Largest China-US Collaboration for AI Drug Discovery
BU
08:28p3 SASKATCHEWAN POTASH MINES FACE SHORT FALL SHUTDOWN, WORKERS LAID OFF : Nutrien
AQ
08:27pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : sensAI Empowers AI Innovation at Microsoft Hackathon 2019
PU
08:25pYahoo Japan says it aims to buy Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
08:22pYahoo Japan says it aims to buy Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
08:22pRAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Announcement - Ramsay Group Finance Director & CFO steps down from the Board
PU
08:21pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Dominican Republic flight to Florida diverted to Bahamas
AQ
08:18pGDOT Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Securities Fraud by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan says it aims to buy Zozo for $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group