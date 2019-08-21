Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PUMP Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by ProPetro Holding (PUMP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman alerts investors in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) to the firm’s investigation of possible violations of the Federal securities laws.

If you invested in ProPetro before August 9, 2019 and suffered significant losses or have information that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PUMP

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PUMP@hbsslaw.com.

The investigation centers on ProPetro’s financial reporting.

On August 8, 2019, ProPetro announced it could not file its 2Q 2019 Form 10-Q with the SEC.  The Company disclosed that its Audit Committee had expanded an ongoing investigation.  Initially, the investigation concerned the Company’s disclosures concerning purchase agreements with AFGlobal for hydraulic fracturing fleets.  The investigation now includes “expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest,” according to ProPetro.

The Audit Committee also announced its preliminary findings, including inadequate documentation for the Company’s expense reimbursement practices to senior management, including for hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to the CEO and CFO, as well as material weaknesses in certain internal controls.

These disclosures shocked analysts, including Motley Fool, who warned its readers “to steer clear of this stock until the company files its full report with the SEC.”  All told, PUMP shares declined over 30%, wiping out more than $1.3 billion in market capitalization.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which management misled investors about  the Company’s internal controls and previously-issued financial statements,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding ProPetro should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PUMP@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23pOTSUKA : Adopts CO2-free Electricity Annual CO2 Emissions to Decline by Approximately 9% (193KB)
PU
09:23pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
AQ
09:20pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evolent Health, Flavors and Fragrances, Granite Construction, and Pluralsight and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:19pTrump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
RE
09:19pSQM : Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter Of 2019
PR
09:18pSK TELECOM : Breaks 1 Million 5G Subscriber Mark
PU
09:17pRUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX : RTR) 14 High Priority Targets and New Mineralisation Style
AQ
09:14pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING TANDY LEATHER FACTORY (NASDAQ : TLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Tandy Leather Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
09:13pLAKE RESOURCES NL : LKEOB Options commence Trading Opens in a new Window
PU
09:10pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
3CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : confirms licence renewal for Malaysian plant
5RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD : RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX:RTR) 14 High Priority Targets and New Mineralisation Style

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group