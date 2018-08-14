PURE ENERGY MINERALS : COMPLETES US$225,000 CONVERTIBLE NOTE OFFERING

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC - August 13, 2018 - Pure Energy Minerals Limited (TSX VENTURE:PE) (OTCQB:PEMIF) (the 'Company' or 'Pure Energy') is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for and closed its private placement offering (the 'Offering') of a US$225,000 Senior Convertible Promissory Note (the 'Note'), with a related party (the 'Holder'). See Company news release dated August 9, 2018 for details of the Offering.

Pursuant to the Offering, the outstanding principal of the Note shall be paid to the Holder on or prior to the Maturity Date of October 4, 2019, unless previously prepaid or converted, at the option of the Holder, into fully paid and non-assessable shares at US$0.10 per share. The Note bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum, accruing daily and payable in installments, subject to certain conditions, on November 15, 2018, February 15, 2019, May 15, 2019, August 15, 2019 and at the Maturity Date of October 4, 2019.

Any shares issued upon conversion of the principal amount of the Notes and any accrued interest will be subject to certain resale restrictions, including a restricted (or 'hold') period of four months following the distribution date, under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Quality Assurance

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702), is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Highsmith is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and director.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. The Company is developing the Clayton Valley Project ('CV Project') in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Company is also exploring a lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle of South America, the Terra Cotta Project ('TCP'). The TCP is located on Pocitos Salar in Salta, Argentina, where it enjoys some of the best infrastructure and access of any lithium brine exploration project in Argentina.

Pure Energy has developed core strengths in innovative development and processing technologies for lithium brines and lithium mineral deposits. Key attributes and activities include:

A large, strategic land position with excellent infrastructure in a first-class mining jurisdiction: approximately 10,542 hectares (26,050 acres) in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, located a 3-hour drive from the Gigafactory;

An inferred mineral resource of approximately 247,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide (218,000 tonnes of LCE) at the CV Project with an average grade of 123 mg/L lithium;

The only lithium brine resource in North America to yield a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (' PEA ') including an estimated after-tax NPV (8% discount) of US $264 million and an estimated IRR of 21%;

Advanced metallurgical testwork demonstrating the improved efficacy of a new, environmentally responsible lithium processing technology that produces low-cost battery grade lithium hydroxide;

An early stage exploration program on the 13,000-hectare (32,000 acre) TCP, located on Pocitos Salar in Salta Province; and

An active business development program, applying Company expertise to the evaluation of new lithium targets around the world.

Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, completion of the private placement and the amount to be raised by the Company, successful development of a new lithium process, and future exploration on the CV Project and the Terra Cotta Project. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

The economic analysis contained in the PEA is based on inferred resources, which are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. The PEA is preliminary in nature and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. See the Company's most recent technical report on the CV Project, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for a discussion of the key parameters and assumptions used in the preparation of the economic analysis.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.