PV DRILLING I reached the milestone of 13 consecutive years of safe operation (10/03/2007- 10/03/2020)

PV DRILLING I, officially put into operation on October 10th, 2007 is PV Drilling's 1st wholly-owned jack-up rig. As of midnight on 9th November, 2019, PV DRILLING I reached the milestone of 13 consecutive years of safe operation without any Lost Time Incident (LTI-free), recognized by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). Previously, PV DRILLING VI also accomplished the notable milestone of 5 consecutive years of safe operation without any Lost Time Incident on 28th February 2020. In addition to PV DRILLING I, PV DRILLING II has also achieved the fantastic one of 10 consecutive years of safe operation without any Lost Time Incident (LTI-free) since inauguration.The HSE performance and operational excellence of PV DRILLING I in particular and that of its sister rigs in general has contributed significantly to the enhancement of prestige and image as well as creating PV Drilling's competitive advantage in the international arena, thus contributing to the implementation of PV Drilling's strategy of providing services overseas.

On this occasion, President & CEO of PV Drilling has penned a congratulation letter to Rig management Team, all crew members of PV DRILLING I; PVD Drilling Division Management and Staff and HSEQ Division of Head Office.