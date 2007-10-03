Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PV DRILLING I reached the milestone of 13 consecutive years of safe operation (10/03/2007- 10/03/2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 01:44pm EDT
PV DRILLING I, officially put into operation on October 10th, 2007 is PV Drilling's 1st wholly-owned jack-up rig. As of midnight on 9th November, 2019, PV DRILLING I reached the milestone of 13 consecutive years of safe operation without any Lost Time Incident (LTI-free), recognized by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). Previously, PV DRILLING VI also accomplished the notable milestone of 5 consecutive years of safe operation without any Lost Time Incident on 28th February 2020. In addition to PV DRILLING I, PV DRILLING II has also achieved the fantastic one of 10 consecutive years of safe operation without any Lost Time Incident (LTI-free) since inauguration.
The HSE performance and operational excellence of PV DRILLING I in particular and that of its sister rigs in general has contributed significantly to the enhancement of prestige and image as well as creating PV Drilling's competitive advantage in the international arena, thus contributing to the implementation of PV Drilling's strategy of providing services overseas.

On this occasion, President & CEO of PV Drilling has penned a congratulation letter to Rig management Team, all crew members of PV DRILLING I; PVD Drilling Division Management and Staff and HSEQ Division of Head Office.

Disclaimer

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service JSC published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 17:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pKwong Lee Farms Votes Yes on iTrade Free Traceability Campaign In An Effort to be Part of the World's Safest Food Supply Chain
GL
02:21pMonnit Redefines Internet of Things Security with Release of SensorPrints
BU
02:20pABIONYX PHARMA :  2019 Annual Results
BU
02:20pCANTERRA MINERALS : Announces passing of director jim eccott
AQ
02:20p3M : and The BrandLab Team up to Expand Diversity in the Design Sector
BU
02:19pEAGLE BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pCADENCE BANCORPORATION : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pEdifecs Releases Statement on CMS Interoperability and Patient Access and ONC Cures Act Final Rules
BU
02:16pCROSSFIRST BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:16pABC Names the 2020 Top Performers in U.S. Commercial and Industrial Construction
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China urges Tesla to keep products consistent as buyers complain about computers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group