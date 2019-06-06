Log in
PVI : Joint Stock Company is one of 50 best listed companies in Vietnam in 2019 ranked by Forbes Vietnam

06/06/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

On June 3rd 2019, Forbes Vietnam announced 'List of the 50 best listed companies' in 2019. This is the seventh time Forbes Vietnam made this list in Vietnam. As in previous times, 'List of the best 50 companies' in 2019 ranked by Forbes Vietnam with the choice of the best-performing companies that listed at the Ho Chi Minh City Transaction Office (HSX) and Hanoi Transaction Office (HNX). The companies on the list are mostly leading companies or have established competitive advantages in the industry, divided by industry groups. The largest proportion in the list belongs to real estate, construction, logistics, service, finance and insurance industries.

PVI Joint Stock Company is one of the 50 best listed companies in Vietnam in 2019, Vietnam Forbes has published specific information on Forbes Vietnam magazine in June, 2010, released on Monday, 3.6.2019. . Ceremony to honor 50 best listed companies and Business Forum event 2019 will be held on August 15, 2019.

GREETING LETTER FROM FORBES VIETNAM TO PVI

Disclaimer

PVI Holdings published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 02:32:03 UTC
