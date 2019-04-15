PVI : appointed new Deputy CEO

In the morning of April 9, 2019 at PVI headquarters, No. 1 Pham Van Bach street, Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi, the announcement ceremony of PVI's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Truong Minh Duc - German Citizenship, as Deputy CEO of PVI since April 1, 2019 took place. The announcement ceremony took place with the witness of Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, PVI Party Secretary and Mr. Bui Van Thuan - PVI's CEO. The announcement ceremony was attended by Deputy CEOs, Head of Supervisory Board, Chief Accountant, Directors of PVI Holdings, leaders of member companies of PVI including PVI Insurance Corporation, PVI Reinsurance Joint Stock Corporation, PVI Asset Management JSC, Vietnam Asset Development Joint Stock Company.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan - Secretary of Party Committee and Mr. Bui Van Thuan PVI 's CEO handed the Decision and gave flowers to the new Deputy CEO Truong Minh Duc.

Also at April 1, 2019, the Board of Directors of PVI also had the Decision to appoint Mr. Alexander-Nicolai Neumann - German Citizenship, to hold the position of Deputy CEO of PVI./.