PVI : held 3rd meeting of BOD in 2019

06/06/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

On June 4, 2019, at the meeting room of Level 26, PVI Tower - 1 Pham Van Bach, Cau Giay, Hanoi PVI JSC held the 3rd Board meeting in 2019 with the participation of members of the Board of Directors, Board of Management, Supervisory Board and related functional departments.

The BOD highly appreciated PVI's results achieved in the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter, PVI exceeded its business targets with the following results:

PVI has exceeded the targets set for merging in QI / 2019 (Total revenue: 112.1%; profit before tax: 120.4%). The bright spot of QI / 2019 is the consolidated pre-tax profit target QI / 2019 is equivalent to 38% of the year plan. In which, the profit from insurance business is equivalent to 44.1% of the annual plan; Investment profit is equivalent to 35.9% of the year plan. PVI Holdings exceeded all targets for the first quarter of 2019 (Total revenue: 121.9%; profit before tax: 153.7%).

At the meeting, the BOD set up an internal audit function to protect the value of the business. ensure the company's operations that comply with national laws, business ethics and operating regulations of the company. At the same time, acting as a consultant for the BOD and the Board of Management on risk control, supports to improve the management and corporate governance system. Also at the meeting, the committees under the BOD reported the work plan in 2019 and the results of the work carried out in the past, enhancing the role and performance of the Committees in their work. PVI's corporate governance as well as deploying and promoting business activities in the future.

Disclaimer

PVI Holdings published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 02:37:02 UTC
