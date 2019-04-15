On March 29th 2019, at PVI Tower, No 1 Pham Van Bach St, Cau Giay Dist, HNC, PVI successfully organized the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Attended in the AGM, Representatives of PVN who are: Mr Pham Xuan Canh- Member of BOD; Mr Nguyen Xuan Hoa- Deputy CEO; Mrs Bui Thi Nguyet- HR Director; Representatives of Talanx Group (Germany) who are: Mr Jens Holger Wohlthat-Member of BOD; Mr Duong Thanh Danh-Director of Asia & Australia Area; Representatives of PVI who are: Mr Nguyen Anh Tuan- Chairman, Mr Bui Van Thuan- CEO and all the leaders of PVI and subsidiaries such as: PVI Insurance Corp, PVI Re, PVI AM, VAD and all the shareholders.

PVI Annual General Meeting of 2019 approved 12 contents. Business Performance for 2018 and PVI's 2019 Business Plan were approved by the Congress.

The AGM also agreed on the dismissal and addition of PVI Board members for the 2017-2022 term, specifically: Increasing the number of Board members from 08 to 09, dismissing member of PVI's BOD for Mr. Ton Thien Viet (due to retirement under the retirement regime) and Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan (representative of PVcomBank), electing three (03) more members of the Board of Directors for the remaining period of the 2017-2022 term. PVI Board of Directors held a meeting and approved the resignation of the position of Chairman of the Board to hold the position of Board member of Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan (representative of PVN) and elect Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hoa (Deputy CEO of the PVN) holds the position of Chairman of the Board and Mr. Duong Thanh Danh Francois (representative of HDI Global) holds the position of Vice Chairman of PVI Board. The BOD also agreed to appoint Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan (representative of PVN) to be the Chairman of the Strategy & Development Committee and appoint Bui Thi Nguyet (Head of HR Dept,PVN) as a member of the Remuneration & Appointment Committee. At the Congress, the Supervisory Board for the period of 2019-2022 was also elected, specifically: Mrs Ha Lan continues to hold the position of Head of theSupervisory Board for the term of 2019-2022, the Supervisory Board members included Mrs. Tran Thu Ha, Mr. Daryl John Vella and Mr. Oliver Massmann.

The success of PVI in 2018 affirmed the correct strategy of the Board of Directors in restructuring PVI, creating the position of PVI today, which is a solid fulcrum to create the driving force and expand the market and investment, promote the value chain of the system of companies, ensure sustainable development for the whole PVI system.

In the period of 2017-2022, PVI Board of Directors determined to take advantage of opportunities to create breakthrough developments, despite many challenges. PVI steadfastly fulfills its strategic goal of becoming a professional Insurance - Finance institution, international brand, developing on the basis of knowledge, modern technology, under the principle of transparent management, effective business performance, sustainable development.