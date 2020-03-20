PVI : successfully organized the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020

On March 20, 2020, at Head office of PVI Tower, No. 1 Pham Van Bach, Cau Giay, Hanoi, PVI Joint Stock Company - the first member of Petro Vietnam Group successfully organized the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in 2020.

Attending the AGM, there were representative of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, authorized representatives of HDI Global SE, representatives of Funderburk Lighthouse Co., Ltd., Deloitte Vietnam Co., Ltd.

From the Major shareholder-HDI Global SE (Germany), due to the complicated situation of Covid-19 virus breaking out worldwide and the movement between countries is currently restricted by the regulations of the Governments of the countries, so Mr. Jens Holger Wohlthat - Chairman of PVI's Board of Directors has authorized Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hoa - Permanent Vice Chairman of the BOD to be the Chairman of the AGM.

From PVI, there were members of the Board of Directors, including Mr. Bui Van Thuan - PVI CEO, Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan - Party Committee Secretary, member of PVI's BOD, PVI Board of Directors and companies in the PVI system including : PVI Insurance Corporation, PVI Reinsurance Corporation, PVI Asset Management Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Asset Development Joint Stock Company and shareholders owning PVI's shares.

To have the successful of AGM, the Organizing Committee has paid great attention to the prevention of virus, ensuring maximum safety for the shareholders and participants in the AGM. Throughout before, during and after the AGM, the Medical team was always ready with equipment to measure body temperature, hand wash water, masks, gloves in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Health.

PVI's AGM 2020 approved the contents according to the agenda in the invitation to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

By the end of 2019, PVI achieved total consolidated revenue of VND 11,089 billion, fulfilling 102% of the year plan; profit before tax 874 billion, completing 113% of the year plan; contributed 810 billion dong to the state budget, completing 124% of the plan. PVI submits to the General Meeting of Shareholders the rate of dividend payment in 2019 of 22.5%, higher than the commitment with the General Meeting of Shareholders.

In 2020, PVI has been preparing active and positive steps to continue overcoming challenges, successes and new successes towards the 25th anniversary of PVI establishment, specifically:

- Completing the business plan in 2020 assigned by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

- Continue to restructure the Parent Company and Subsidiaries towards streamlining and efficiency, ensuring sustainable development.

- Strengthen administration and supervision throughout the system

- Create a good and transparent working environment for the staff (employees) to develop with appropriate remuneration based on productivity and efficiency. Maintain and develop PVI culture.

- Promote the application of information technology in management and business activities to increase revenue and efficiency, especially in retail activities.

The Meeting also agreed on the dismissal and addition of PVI Supervisory Board members for the 2017-2022 term, specifically: dismissing Mrs. Tran Thu Ha and additional election of Mr. Le Tai Duc - Representative of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group to participate in the Supervisory Board, contributing to improving the effectiveness of PVI's governance.

The success of PVI in 2019 has affirmed the right strategy of the Board of Directors in restructuring PVI, creating the strength and momentum of PVI today, which is a solid fulcrum that creates the motivation for development and expansion of the investment and market, effectively promoting the value chain of the system of companies, ensuring the ability of sustainable development for the entire PVI system. Although the global economy is affected by the Covid 19 virus epidemic, PVI's Board of Directors also presented to the AGM about challenges and risks, showing a spirit of focusing on the proposed plan and continue to propose solutions to minimize costs and minimize the damage caused by Covid 19 epidemic. Along with that, initiatives in management and portfolio review are also promoted by PVI to turn risks into opportunities.

PVI's Board of Directors has determined to take advantage of opportunities to create breakthrough developments, despite many challenges. PVI has consistently implemented its strategic goals of becoming a professional Financial - Insurance institution, international brand, developing on the basis of knowledge and modern technology, based on the principles of transparent management, Effective business, sustainable development.