PVTL, CBM, VSI and AVDR Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

09/04/2019 | 09:40am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pivotal’s agreement to be acquired by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Shareholders of Pivotal will receive $15.00 in cash for each share of Pivotal owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pivotal-software-inc.

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cambrex’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds.  Shareholders of Cambrex will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Cambrex owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cambrex-corporation.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Vitamin Shoppe’s agreement to be acquired by Liberty Tax, Inc.  Shareholders of Vitamin Shoppe will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Vitamin Shoppe owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-vitamin-shoppe-inc.  

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AVDR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro’s agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation (“Glaukos”) (NYSE: GKOS).  Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each share of Avedro owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
