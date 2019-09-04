PVTL, CBM, VSI and AVDR Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
09/04/2019 | 09:40am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pivotal’s agreement to be acquired by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Shareholders of Pivotal will receive $15.00 in cash for each share of Pivotal owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pivotal-software-inc.
Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cambrex’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds. Shareholders of Cambrex will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Cambrex owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cambrex-corporation.
Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Vitamin Shoppe’s agreement to be acquired by Liberty Tax, Inc. Shareholders of Vitamin Shoppe will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Vitamin Shoppe owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-vitamin-shoppe-inc.
Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AVDR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro’s agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation (“Glaukos”) (NYSE: GKOS). Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each share of Avedro owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.