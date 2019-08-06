Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PVTL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Pivotal Software (PVTL) Investors of Pending Securities Class Action, Encourage Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) of the August 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pivotal securities during the Class Period (April 21, 2018 - June 4, 2019) and suffered losses you are automatically included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 19, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff Deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/PVTL

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PVTL@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed problems with (1) Pivotal’s sales execution, and (2) sales deferrals, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth for the Company’s outdated and sub-standard product platform.  Wedbush analysts reportedly called Pivotal’s Q1 2020 results and guidance a “train wreck” and asserted that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether management misrepresented customer demand for its main Cloud Foundry offering,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PVTL should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PVTL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08:20pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement Notice of Board Meeting
PU
08:20pVISA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08:17pJOURNEY ENERGY INC : . Reports Its Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
08:16pAPURE : Provide Best Solution to 5 Common Problems of Underwear
BU
08:15pHAMILTON LANE : Current report filing
PU
08:15pHAMILTON LANE : First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:15pHAMILTON LANE : Incorporated Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PU
08:15pEAGLE BULK SHIPPING : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08:13pCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : New York retail icon Barneys files for bankruptcy
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. : U.S. FDA says some data testing Novartis' $2 million gene therapy was manipulated
5RUBICON MINERALS CORP. : RUBICON MINERALS : Announces the Filing of its Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group