PW Power Systems : Provides Energy Security for Puerto Rico's Power Supply

PW Power Systems (PWPS), the leading provider of aero-derivative-based
power generation energy solutions, announces the signing of an agreement
to supply three, 30-megawatt FT8® MOBILEPAC® gas turbines to ARG
Precision Corporation (ARG). These gas turbines will be instrumental in
helping secure the electric grid in Puerto Rico in the continuing
fallout from Hurricane Maria, which left over 1.5 million people without
power.
PWPS will support ARG to complete the turnkey installation of the FT8®
MOBILEPAC® dual-fuel capacity gas turbine units at strategic locations
on the island. ARG will manage logistics as well as construct,
commission, and complete the interface with the existing power plant
infrastructure. The new equipment will provide power to isolated areas
in case of an outage due to a natural disaster or restoration works on
the powerlines or existing generating units.
“Eighteen months after Hurricane Maria knocked out the entire grid, the
island of Culebra was reconnected via underwater cable in March 2019,
thereby restoring power fully to Puerto Rico. And now, the work
continues to minimize the vulnerabilities of our electric grid,” noted
Armando Rodriguez, ARG President. “For large-scale restoration of
municipal power, industrial gas turbines are required. The MOBILEPAC®
unit is an ideal solution to this critical need and provides reliable,
black start capability, which means the grid will have a necessary
safety net in place when the need arises.”
The highly flexible FT8® MOBILEPAC® can be deployed easily and brought
online rapidly. Each unit will provide 30 megawatts of strategically
important power to these generation facilities. They can also be
relocated quickly to anywhere they are needed to address critical local
or regional power shortages and stabilize the grid.
PW Power Systems President and CEO Raul Pereda affirmed, “PWPS has been
active in Puerto Rico since 2007, when we completed the installation of
a 220-megawatt power plant in Mayaguez. We are pleased to support the
work Puerto Rico is doing to ensure energy security and environmental
sustainability. Our gas turbines will play an important role in
supplying reliable energy to complement Puerto Rico’s growing use of
wind and solar. The FT8® MOBILEPAC® units are an effective way to
balance variable renewable assets, thereby assuring a secure supply of
energy to the people who depend on it.”
About PW Power Systems
PW Power Systems LLC (PWPS) is a group company of MHPS Americas,
headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida. PWPS has exclusively leveraged the
advanced technology of Pratt & Whitney® aircraft engines and uniquely
applied it to complex power-system solutions to become a leader in the
power generation industry.
PW Power Systems has more than 2,000 industrial gas turbines installed
in over 50 countries worldwide and prides itself on being superior in
the gas turbine repair and overhaul sector. The PWPS gas turbine engine
portfolio offers competitive, efficient, and flexible products that
generate 30 to 140 megawatts of power.
The FT8® MOBILEPAC® gas turbine generator is highly efficient and is
easily and quickly transportable by land, sea, or air. Its unique design
enables fast mobilization and demobilization with minimal crew and
equipment.
PW Power Systems is committed to providing high-quality solutions for
the distributed energy market that increase energy productivity and
reliability and deliver operational savings for its customers. For more
information, please visit www.pwps.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005030/en/