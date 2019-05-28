PW Power Systems : Provides Energy Security for Puerto Rico's Power Supply

Fast-track project provides critical mobile power generation assets prior to hurricane season

PW Power Systems (PWPS), the leading provider of aero-derivative-based power generation energy solutions, announces the signing of an agreement to supply three, 30-megawatt FT8® MOBILEPAC® gas turbines to ARG Precision Corporation (ARG). These gas turbines will be instrumental in helping secure the electric grid in Puerto Rico in the continuing fallout from Hurricane Maria, which left over 1.5 million people without power.

PWPS will support ARG to complete the turnkey installation of the FT8® MOBILEPAC® dual-fuel capacity gas turbine units at strategic locations on the island. ARG will manage logistics as well as construct, commission, and complete the interface with the existing power plant infrastructure. The new equipment will provide power to isolated areas in case of an outage due to a natural disaster or restoration works on the powerlines or existing generating units.

“Eighteen months after Hurricane Maria knocked out the entire grid, the island of Culebra was reconnected via underwater cable in March 2019, thereby restoring power fully to Puerto Rico. And now, the work continues to minimize the vulnerabilities of our electric grid,” noted Armando Rodriguez, ARG President. “For large-scale restoration of municipal power, industrial gas turbines are required. The MOBILEPAC® unit is an ideal solution to this critical need and provides reliable, black start capability, which means the grid will have a necessary safety net in place when the need arises.”

The highly flexible FT8® MOBILEPAC® can be deployed easily and brought online rapidly. Each unit will provide 30 megawatts of strategically important power to these generation facilities. They can also be relocated quickly to anywhere they are needed to address critical local or regional power shortages and stabilize the grid.

PW Power Systems President and CEO Raul Pereda affirmed, “PWPS has been active in Puerto Rico since 2007, when we completed the installation of a 220-megawatt power plant in Mayaguez. We are pleased to support the work Puerto Rico is doing to ensure energy security and environmental sustainability. Our gas turbines will play an important role in supplying reliable energy to complement Puerto Rico’s growing use of wind and solar. The FT8® MOBILEPAC® units are an effective way to balance variable renewable assets, thereby assuring a secure supply of energy to the people who depend on it.”

About PW Power Systems

PW Power Systems LLC (PWPS) is a group company of MHPS Americas, headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida. PWPS has exclusively leveraged the advanced technology of Pratt & Whitney® aircraft engines and uniquely applied it to complex power-system solutions to become a leader in the power generation industry.

PW Power Systems has more than 2,000 industrial gas turbines installed in over 50 countries worldwide and prides itself on being superior in the gas turbine repair and overhaul sector. The PWPS gas turbine engine portfolio offers competitive, efficient, and flexible products that generate 30 to 140 megawatts of power.

The FT8® MOBILEPAC® gas turbine generator is highly efficient and is easily and quickly transportable by land, sea, or air. Its unique design enables fast mobilization and demobilization with minimal crew and equipment.

PW Power Systems is committed to providing high-quality solutions for the distributed energy market that increase energy productivity and reliability and deliver operational savings for its customers. For more information, please visit www.pwps.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005030/en/