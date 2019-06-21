PYX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 6 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff In a Securities Class Action Against Pyxus International Inc. – PYX

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP reminds investors that approximately 6 weeks remain to make a motion for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Pyxus International Inc. (“Pyxus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PYX) from June 7, 2018, through November 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to recover Pyxus shareholders’ investment losses.



If you purchased Pyxus securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Pyxus PYX Class Action Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) that the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 8, 2018, the Company disclosed that sales declined approximately 12% year-over-year due to the timing of shipments and the larger crop last year in South America. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.01, or nearly 28%, to close at $18.26 on November 8, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume. On November 9, 2018, the SEC announced that the Company had settled charges that it had materially misstated financial statements from at least 2011 through the second quarter of 2015 due to improper and insufficient accounting, processes, and control activities for inventory, deferred crop costs, and revenue transactions in Africa. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.88, or nearly 16%, to close at $15.38 on November 9, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

