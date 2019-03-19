Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF BISAN PARKWELL CONSULTANTS LIMITED INVOLVING ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 574)
COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF
THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF BISAN PARKWELL CONSULTANTS LIMITED
INVOLVING ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF
CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 19 March 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The aggregate of 82,409,090 Consideration Shares were issued to the Vendors, at the issue price of HK$0.55 per Consideration Share.
The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 19 March 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Immediately after Completion, the Target Company becomes an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of the Target Company will be consolidated into the financial statement of the Group.
The aggregate of 82,409,090 Consideration Shares were allotted and issued to the Vendors at the issue price of HK$0.55 per Consideration Share. The total number of the Consideration Shares represents (i) approximately 6.07% of the existing issued share capital of the Company immediately before Completion; and (ii) approximately 5.72% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.
EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before Completion; and (ii) immediately after Completion:
Immediately before
Immediately after
Completion
Completion
|
No. of Shares
|
Approx. %
|
No. of Shares
|
Approx. %
|
Praise Treasure Limited (Note)
|
753,040,000
|
55.46
|
753,040,000
|
52.28
|
Vendor A
|
-
|
-
|
41,204,545
|
2.86
|
Vendor B
|
-
|
-
|
41,204,545
|
2.86
|
Public Shareholders
|
604,834,000
|
44.54
|
604,834,000
|
42.00
|
Total
|
1,357,874,000
|
100
|
1,440,283,090
|
100
|
2
Note:
Praise Treasure Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Chen Yenfei, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director.
