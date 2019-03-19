Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF BISAN PARKWELL CONSULTANTS LIMITED INVOLVING ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited ϵڦ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 574)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF BISAN PARKWELL CONSULTANTS LIMITED

INVOLVING ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF

CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 19 March 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The aggregate of 82,409,090 Consideration Shares were issued to the Vendors, at the issue price of HK$0.55 per Consideration Share.

Reference is made to the announcement dated 8 March 2019 (the "Announcement") issued by Pa Shun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Acquisition. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 19 March 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Immediately after Completion, the Target Company becomes an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of the Target Company will be consolidated into the financial statement of the Group.

The aggregate of 82,409,090 Consideration Shares were allotted and issued to the Vendors at the issue price of HK$0.55 per Consideration Share. The total number of the Consideration Shares represents (i) approximately 6.07% of the existing issued share capital of the Company immediately before Completion; and (ii) approximately 5.72% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.

EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before Completion; and (ii) immediately after Completion:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Completion

Completion

No. of Shares Approx. % No. of Shares Approx. % Praise Treasure Limited (Note) 753,040,000 55.46 753,040,000 52.28 Vendor A - - 41,204,545 2.86 Vendor B - - 41,204,545 2.86 Public Shareholders 604,834,000 44.54 604,834,000 42.00 Total 1,357,874,000 100 1,440,283,090 100 2

Note:

Praise Treasure Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Chen Yenfei, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director.

On behalf of the Board

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited

Chen Yenfei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Yenfei, Mr. Shen Shun and Mr. Chen Rongxin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Zhang Xiongfeng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Liangzhong, Mr. Wong Tak Shing and Mr. Lu Yongchao.