Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF PARKWELL SERVICES CONSULTANTS LIMITED INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE (in PDF)

04/12/2019 | 09:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited

百 信 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 574)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES OF

PARKWELL SERVICES CONSULTANTS LIMITED INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Financial adviser to the Company

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 12 April 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. A total of 34,709,818 Consideration Shares were issued to the Vendors, at the issue price of HK$0.55 per Consideration Share.

1

References are made to the announcements dated 3 April 2019 and 4 April 2019 (the "Announcements") respectively issued by Pa Shun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Acquisition. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 12 April 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Immediately after Completion, the Target Company becomes an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group and the financial results of the Target Company will be consolidated into the Group's consolidated financial statements.

An aggregate of 34,709,818 Consideration Shares were allotted and issued to the Vendors at the issue price of HK$0.55 per Consideration Share. The total number of the Consideration Shares represents (i) approximately 2.41% of the existing issued share capital of the Company immediately before Completion; and (ii) approximately 2.35% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.

EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before Completion; and (ii) immediately after Completion:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Completion

Completion

No. of Shares

Approx. %

No. of Shares

Approx. %

Praise Treasure Limited(1)

753,040,000

52.28

753,040,000

51.05

Mr. Chen Yenfei(2)

1,442,000

0.10

1,442,000

0.10

Vendor A

41,204,545

2.86

58,559,454

3.97

Vendor B

41,204,545

2.86

58,559,454

3.97

Other Public Shareholders

603,392,000

41.89

603,392,000

40.91

Total

1,440,283,090

100

1,474,992,908

100

2

Notes:

1.Praise Treasure Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Chen Yenfei, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director.

2.Mr. Chen Yenfei is personally interested in 1,442,000 Shares.

3.Certain percentage figures included in the above table have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.

On behalf of the Board

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited

Chen Yenfei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Yenfei, Mr. Shen Shun and Mr. Chen Rongxin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Zhang Xiongfeng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Liangzhong, Mr. Wong Tak Shing and Mr. Lu Yongchao.

3

Disclaimer

Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 13:42:02 UTC
