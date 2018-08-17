Log in
Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International : DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION FOR CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER (in PDF)

08/17/2018 | 01:01am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited ϵڦ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 574)

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

SUBSCRIPTION FOR CONVERTIBLE BONDS

UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

AND

APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER

References are made to the announcements (the "Announcements") made by Pa Shun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 June 2018, 17 July 2018 and 3 August 2018 in relation to, among other things, (i) the Subscription Agreement and Whitewash Waiver; and (ii) the delay in despatch of the Circular (as defined below). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

The Board is pleased to announce that the circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Subscription Agreement and the Whitewash Waiver; (ii) the recommendations of the Connected Transaction Independent Board Committee and the Whitewash Independent Board Committee; (iii) a letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Connected Transaction Independent Board Committee, the Whitewash Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; and (iv) a notice convening the EGM, has been despatched to the Shareholders on 17 August 2018.

The EGM will be held at Luxembourg Hall, 6th Floor, Jinyun Hotel, No. 668 Jinfu Road, Chengdu City, the PRC on Monday, 3 September 2018 at 3 p.m..

By order of the Board

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited

Mr. Chen Yenfei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Yenfei and Mr. Shen Shun; the non-executive Director is Mr. Zhang Xiongfeng; and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Mr. Liu Liangzhong, Mr. Wong Tak Shing and Mr. Min Feng.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 23:00:05 UTC
