Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020, RETIREMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Following the retirement of Mr. Wong at the AGM, the Company has only two independent non-executive Directors, two members of the Audit Committee and one member of the Remuneration Committee. This falls below the minimum number of independent non- executive directors and members of audit committee requirement under Rules 3.10(1) and 3.21 of the Listing Rules and the number of the independent non-executive Directors falls below one-third of the Board as required under Rule 3.10(A) of the Listing Rules. The Board no longer has an independent non-executive Director with the appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules, or an Audit Committee member as required under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules who meets the same requirements under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules. The Company is identifying a suitable candidate to fill the above vacancies. Further announcement will be made by the Company when the relevant appointment is made.

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") of Pa Shun International Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 June 2020 ("AGM Notice"), the circular of the Company dated 30 June 2020 ("Circular") in relation to the AGM held on 31 July 2020 and the announcement of the Company date

15 July 2020 in relation to the change of resolution in AGM Notice ("Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions (other than the resolutions numbered 2(C), 3, 5(A) and 5(C)) as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 31 July 2020.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 1,474,992,908 Shares in issue. No Shareholder has stated in the Circular in connection with the convening of the AGM that he/ she/it intended to vote against or would abstain from voting in respect of any resolutions proposed at the AGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, there was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. As such, there were a total of 1,474,992,908 Shares, representing 100% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the AGM, entitling Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.