Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020, RETIREMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 09:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited

百 信 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 574)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 JULY 2020,

RETIREMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions (other than the resolutions numbered 2(C), 3, 5(A) and 5(C)) as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed at the AGM held on 31 July 2020.

RETIREMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Upon conclusion of the AGM, Mr. Wong retired as an independent non-executive Director and ceased to be a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

1

Following the retirement of Mr. Wong at the AGM, the Company has only two independent non-executive Directors, two members of the Audit Committee and one member of the Remuneration Committee. This falls below the minimum number of independent non- executive directors and members of audit committee requirement under Rules 3.10(1) and 3.21 of the Listing Rules and the number of the independent non-executive Directors falls below one-third of the Board as required under Rule 3.10(A) of the Listing Rules. The Board no longer has an independent non-executive Director with the appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules, or an Audit Committee member as required under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules who meets the same requirements under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules. The Company is identifying a suitable candidate to fill the above vacancies. Further announcement will be made by the Company when the relevant appointment is made.

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") of Pa Shun International Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 June 2020 ("AGM Notice"), the circular of the Company dated 30 June 2020 ("Circular") in relation to the AGM held on 31 July 2020 and the announcement of the Company date

15 July 2020 in relation to the change of resolution in AGM Notice ("Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions (other than the resolutions numbered 2(C), 3, 5(A) and 5(C)) as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 31 July 2020.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 1,474,992,908 Shares in issue. No Shareholder has stated in the Circular in connection with the convening of the AGM that he/ she/it intended to vote against or would abstain from voting in respect of any resolutions proposed at the AGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, there was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. As such, there were a total of 1,474,992,908 Shares, representing 100% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the AGM, entitling Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

2

Full text of the resolutions is set out in the AGM Notice. The poll results for those resolutions are as follows:

Number of Shares

Ordinary resolutions

(Approximate %) (Note 1)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial

768,917,792

0

statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

the independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2019.

2.

(A)

To re-elect Mr. Zhang Xiongfeng as a Director.

768,917,792

0

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

(B)

To re-elect Mr. Liu Liangzhong as a Director.

768,917,792

0

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

(C)

To re-elect Mr. Wong Tak Shing as a Director.

N/A

N/A

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

3.

To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the Directors.

15,877,800

753,039,992

(2.1%)

(97.9%)

4.

To re-appoint CCTH CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company

768,917,792

0

and authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

of the Company.

5.

(A)

To grant the Issue Mandate to the Directors to issue, allot

15,877,800

753,039,992

and otherwise deal in Shares not exceeding 20% of the

(2.1%)

(97.9%)

number of issued Shares.

(B)

To grant the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors to

768,917,792

0

repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

issued Shares.

(C)

To add, conditional upon the passing of resolutions 5(A)

15,877,800

753,039,992

and 5(B), the number of the Shares repurchased by the

(2.1%)

(97.9%)

Company under resolution 5(B) to the mandate granted to

the Directors under resolution 5(A).

3

Notes:

  1. The number of votes and percentage of the voting as stated above are based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the AGM in person, by authorised corporate representative or by proxy.
  2. No poll was counted for this resolution.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolutions (other than the resolutions numbered 2(C), 3, 5(A) and 5(C)) proposed at the AGM, such resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast against resolutions numbered 3, 5(A) and 5(C), the resolutions numbered 3, 5(A) and 5(C) were not passed at the AGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

RETIREMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board announces that as Mr. Wong Tak Shing ("Mr. Wong") has withdrawn from offering himself for re-election at the AGM due to health reason, no poll has been counted on resolution numbered 2(C) in respect of re-election of Mr. Wong as a Director at the AGM. Upon conclusion of the AGM, Mr. Wong retired as an independent non-executive Director and ceased to be a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Wong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter that should be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange in relation to his retirement.

4

Pursuant to Rule 3.10(1) of the Listing Rules, every board of directors of a listed issuer must include at least three independent non-executive directors. Pursuant to Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules, at least one of the independent non-executive directors must have appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise. Pursuant to Rule 3.10(A) of the Listing Rules, a listed issuer must appoint independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the board. Pursuant to Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules, the audit committee must comprise a minimum of three members, at least one of whom is an independent non-executive director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules. Following the retirement of Mr. Wong at the AGM, the Company has only two independent non-executive Directors, two members of the Audit Committee and one member of the Remuneration Committee. This falls below the minimum number of independent non-executive directors and members of audit committee requirement under Rules 3.10(1) and 3.21 of the Listing Rules and the number of the independent non-executive Directors falls below one-third of the Board as required under Rule 3.10(A) of the Listing Rules. The Board no longer has an independent non-executive Director with the appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules, or an Audit Committee member as required under Rule

3.21 of the Listing Rules who meets the same requirements under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules. The Company is identifying a suitable candidate to fill the above vacancies. Further announcement will be made by the Company when the relevant appointment is made.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Wong for his contribution and service during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited

Mr. Wu Guohua

Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Shen Shun and Mr. Chen Rongxin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Xiongfeng, Mr. Hu Haisong and Mr. Wu Guohua, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Liangzhong and Mr. Lu Yongchao.

5

Disclaimer

Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 13:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aGEM DIAMONDS : H1 2020 trading update
AQ
09:37aJAGUAR MINING : Announces Voting Results for its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09:37aSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : Inside information entering into of cooperation framework agreement
PU
09:37aCOMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura announces changes in the General Management
AQ
09:37aPROVIDENCE RESOURCES : Barryroe Consortium Update
PU
09:37aMINFOCUS EXP : Greenbank capital files interim financial statements.
AQ
09:37aREAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND : Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
PU
09:37aERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Provides Update on Private Placement
AQ
09:37aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Announcement continuing connected transactions
PU
09:37aMEFMI - Vacancy for Executive Director
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
4APPLE INC. : Big Tech surges as reports impress in coronavirus downturn
5LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group