Pabst Blue Ribbon Credit Card Now Available

TUMWATER, Wash., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pabst Blue Ribbon, the iconic American beer brand, is the newest card in O Bee Credit Union’s family of brewery-inspired credit cards. Fans of this iconic logo and classic brand can now add a Pabst Blue Ribbon credit card to their wallets and earn reward points or cash back.

“O Bee takes great pride in our brewing history. We are delighted to work with Pabst to add its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon brand to our family of timeless and unique credit cards,” said James Collins, CEO of O Bee Credit Union. “We know people feel a real kinship with the Pabst Blue Ribbon brand; for many it represents connection and community. It makes us proud to be a part of it,” he added.

O Bee Credit Union, recognized as a 2018 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes , was established in 1955 at the Olympia Brewery . Many O Bee products, such as the Olympia and Rainier Beer cards, honor O Bee’s brewing history with several current members among the first people who opened accounts in 1955 on the brewery floor. Olympia Brewery produced Olympia beer and other brands over the years including, for a time, Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Since 1844, Pabst Brewing Company has been American-owned and operated and is North America's largest privately held brewing company. Pabst's portfolio includes iconic brands with deep ties to America's heritage, such as its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon and others such as Lone Star, Rainier, Schlitz, Olympia, Old Style, National Bohemian, Stag, Stroh's, and Old Milwaukee. The Pabst organization, its people, and its brands are committed to making a positive impact and connecting communities across America.

For more details, go to www.obee.com/pabst. Anyone interested in a Pabst Blue Ribbon credit card may apply online or stop by any one of O Bee’s six branches.

About O Bee Credit Union

O Bee Credit Union (The Olympia Brewing Co. Employees and Families Credit Union) was started February 15, 1955, by Ted McGill, who worked in the bottle house of the brewery. This full-service not-for-profit credit union, owned by its members, has six branches located in Lacey, Tumwater, Tenino, Yelm, West Olympia and Point Ruston. Membership is open to all Washington residents. Visit www.obee.com for more information about O Bee Credit Union.

