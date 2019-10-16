PacStar CEO Peggy Miller Named Finalist in 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Stevie Award Winners to Be Announced in New York on November 15

PacStar®, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced that Peggy Miller, Chief Executive Officer, was named a Finalist in the Executive of the Year – Business Products category in the 16th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

PacStar CEO Peggy Miller (Photo: Business Wire)

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as one of the world’s premier business awards.

As CEO of PacStar, Miller has led the company to ever greater success over the years. PacStar’s revenues in 2018 exceeded $100 million, up from the previous year by more than 50%, and the company’s impressive growth is continuing. The strong revenue growth comes from the company’s proprietary hardware and software, developed under Miller’s leadership. She also led the PacStar team to win eight major U.S. Department of Defense program of record wins, building in multi-millions of dollars in sustainable revenue for years to come and reinforcing the company’s leadership position in advanced tactical communications.

“Peggy Miller is very deserving of this award and I’m extremely pleased to see her being recognized for all of her outstanding work and accomplishments over the years,” said PacStar Chairman George Stroemple. “It has been a pleasure watching her lead our PacStar team to major program wins, deliver quality products on time, every time and provide outstanding customer service. She demonstrates exemplary leadership qualities every step of the way.”

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 16th annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.

“In its sixteenth year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations. With the second annual Women|Future Conference preceding the announcement of winners on November 15, it will be a day to celebrate the achievements of working women around the world,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. “We’re looking forward to recognizing the Stevie Award winners next month.”

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during an awards gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, November 15. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A. and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading provider of advanced communications solutions for a wide range of military, intelligence and commercial applications. PacStar created and manufactures its COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it developed integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, for the military, federal, state/local government and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core® Software, hardware technology and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

