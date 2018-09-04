Pacasmayo Thanks Voters for Institutional Investor Ranking

Institutional Investor Magazine released its rankings for 2018 Latin
America Executive Teams last week, and Pacasmayo was among the “most
honoured” companies, obtaining top 3 rankings in virtually all
categories. We want to thank you for your trust in our Investor
Relations Team, and want to reiterate our commitment to continued
improvement. If you have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to
contact us.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is
a Peruvian cement company located in the Northern region of Peru. In
February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock
Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol “CPAC.” With more than 60
years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells
cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and
ready-mix concrete. Cementos Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in
construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the
Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells
quicklime for use in mining operations.
For more information, please visit: http://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe.
