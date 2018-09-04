Log in
Pacasmayo Thanks Voters for Institutional Investor Ranking

09/04/2018 | 04:14am CEST

Institutional Investor Magazine released its rankings for 2018 Latin America Executive Teams last week, and Pacasmayo was among the “most honoured” companies, obtaining top 3 rankings in virtually all categories. We want to thank you for your trust in our Investor Relations Team, and want to reiterate our commitment to continued improvement. If you have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a Peruvian cement company located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol “CPAC.” With more than 60 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Cementos Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe.


© Business Wire 2018
