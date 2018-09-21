Pace International’s ecoFOG® Receives Sustainability Recognition

Recognizing its significant contribution to global food waste reduction
efforts, Pace
International’s ecoFOG® technology has been honored with
“Sumika Sustainable Solutions”, status by the company’s parent, Sumitomo
Chemical Company (SCC). The award was presented by SCC’s President, Mr.
Masakazu Tokura at a September 5, 2018 ceremony in New York.
Each year, Sumitomo identifies ten new products and/or technologies that
contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The technologies are categorized “Sumika Sustainable Solutions” for the
unique value they bring in society’s pursuit of SDGs, including resource
savings, reduction of environmental burdens, and climate change, among
others.
“Pace is extremely honored for ecoFOG® to be awarded with
‘Sumika Sustainable Solution’ recognition,” said Roberto Carpentier, EVP
& COO for Pace International. “The moment fruit is harvested and
separated from the tree, it becomes more vulnerable to the pathogens
that cause disease. Through its patented and environmentally friendly
technology, ecoFOG® helps overcome these challenges and bring
tangible value to the growers, packer/shippers, retailers, and consumers
who demand a year-round supply of high-quality fruit.”
Pace’s
unique ecoFOG® Technology provides proven, effective
freshness protection for apples, pears, plums, and kiwifruit during
storage. Utilizing an innovative electro-thermofogging system, ecoFOG®
creates a dry fog that fully surrounds the fruit in the storage room,
providing decay and scald control through months of cold storage. Unlike
other thermofogging methods, ecoFOG® applications also reduce
the risk of CO2 build-up and eliminate undesirable gases in
the storage room. Through its patented ProClean® technology,
ecoFOG® ensures that the fog remains inside the room,
promoting a clean storage process while maximizing the effectiveness of
every thermofogging application.
The use of ecoFOG® helps reduce fruit waste and greenhouse
emissions, while also eliminating the need to use and dispose of
substantial amounts of water used in common alternative fungicide drench
treatments. In 2017 alone, Pace estimates over 2 million metric tons of
fruit were protected with ecoFOG® products, saving thousands
of metric tons of food while saving as many as 6 million gallons of
water for would-be drench solutions.
The expanding ecoFOG® portfolio comprises a complete suite of
high-quality fruit care products, designed to control fungal decay of
apples, pears, plums, and kiwifruit and prevent superficial scald of
apples and pears. In the 2018-2019 growing seasons, Pace
will expand its business by adding two key ecoFOG products, eFOG®-80
FDL and eFOG®-160
PYR into new regions. After launching eFOG®-80
FDL for pome and kiwifruit in Chile in late 2017, Pace plans to
expand into kiwifruit in California later in 2018. eFOG®-160
PYR is expected to be available for pome fruit decay control in the
Brazilian and Argentinian markets as early as 2019 - the first product
in its class to be approved in those countries.
About Pace
International:
Pace
International, LLC is a subsidiary of Valent
BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo
Chemical Company. Pace
collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to
develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and
vegetable quality and freshness. Pace
is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and
technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies
in packing operations and increase the value of crops being processed.
For more information, visit the company’s website at www.paceint.com.
