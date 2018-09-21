Pace International’s ecoFOG® Receives Sustainability Recognition

Postharvest leader reveals expansion plans for its award winning technology for the 2018-2019 seasons

Recognizing its significant contribution to global food waste reduction efforts, Pace International’s ecoFOG® technology has been honored with “Sumika Sustainable Solutions”, status by the company’s parent, Sumitomo Chemical Company (SCC). The award was presented by SCC’s President, Mr. Masakazu Tokura at a September 5, 2018 ceremony in New York.

Each year, Sumitomo identifies ten new products and/or technologies that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The technologies are categorized “Sumika Sustainable Solutions” for the unique value they bring in society’s pursuit of SDGs, including resource savings, reduction of environmental burdens, and climate change, among others.

“Pace is extremely honored for ecoFOG® to be awarded with ‘Sumika Sustainable Solution’ recognition,” said Roberto Carpentier, EVP & COO for Pace International. “The moment fruit is harvested and separated from the tree, it becomes more vulnerable to the pathogens that cause disease. Through its patented and environmentally friendly technology, ecoFOG® helps overcome these challenges and bring tangible value to the growers, packer/shippers, retailers, and consumers who demand a year-round supply of high-quality fruit.”

Pace’s unique ecoFOG® Technology provides proven, effective freshness protection for apples, pears, plums, and kiwifruit during storage. Utilizing an innovative electro-thermofogging system, ecoFOG® creates a dry fog that fully surrounds the fruit in the storage room, providing decay and scald control through months of cold storage. Unlike other thermofogging methods, ecoFOG® applications also reduce the risk of CO 2 build-up and eliminate undesirable gases in the storage room. Through its patented ProClean® technology, ecoFOG® ensures that the fog remains inside the room, promoting a clean storage process while maximizing the effectiveness of every thermofogging application.

The use of ecoFOG® helps reduce fruit waste and greenhouse emissions, while also eliminating the need to use and dispose of substantial amounts of water used in common alternative fungicide drench treatments. In 2017 alone, Pace estimates over 2 million metric tons of fruit were protected with ecoFOG® products, saving thousands of metric tons of food while saving as many as 6 million gallons of water for would-be drench solutions.

The expanding ecoFOG® portfolio comprises a complete suite of high-quality fruit care products, designed to control fungal decay of apples, pears, plums, and kiwifruit and prevent superficial scald of apples and pears. In the 2018-2019 growing seasons, Pace will expand its business by adding two key ecoFOG products, eFOG®-80 FDL and eFOG®-160 PYR into new regions. After launching eFOG®-80 FDL for pome and kiwifruit in Chile in late 2017, Pace plans to expand into kiwifruit in California later in 2018. eFOG®-160 PYR is expected to be available for pome fruit decay control in the Brazilian and Argentinian markets as early as 2019 - the first product in its class to be approved in those countries.

To learn more about the full-line of ecoFOG® products, visit Pace's website at www.paceint.com.

About Pace International:

Pace International, LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Company. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the value of crops being processed. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.paceint.com.

