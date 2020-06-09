Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pace of Layoffs Eased in April After Initial Coronavirus Shutdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

By Sarah Chaney

The pace of job losses eased in April, adding to the evidence the initial surge in unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic has cooled.

Layoffs declined to 7.7 million in April from 11.5 million in March, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. The data come after the agency released unemployment figures for May showing the jobless rate declined last month, and the U.S. economy restored some jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic.

"There were huge numbers of layoffs in the last two weeks of March," said Julia Pollak, labor economist at jobs website ZipRecruiter. "Once companies cut to the bone, there wasn't much more to cut."

Industries that were hit harder by shutdowns in March, including leisure and hospitality and retail, experienced fewer layoffs in April.

The number of April layoffs was still well above levels seen before the new coronavirus and related lockdowns triggered widespread business closures in March. Ms. Pollak said several industries experienced a rise in layoffs in April, including mining, construction and real estate, indicating the economic pain persists.

Workers appeared wary of leaving their jobs in April. The number quitting their jobs fell in April to 1.8 million from 2.8 million in March and 3.5 million a year earlier.

"Anyone who has a job right now is going to stay in it, because there are so few outside opportunities," Ms. Pollak said.

Companies' appetite to hire workers remained weak in April. Job postings fell to five million in April, compared with six million in March and 7.3 million a year earlier. Hiring dropped to a record low.

Still, the outlook for hiring strengthened in May. The Labor Department's May jobs report showed that while employment is down by nearly 20 million jobs compared with before the pandemic, employers added 2.5 million jobs in that month.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pWORLD BANK : Climate Finance Helps People Adapt to Change
PU
01:43pUNITED KINGDOM PARLIAMENT : Ministers questioned on fourth round of Brexit negotiations with the EU
PU
01:36pFCC proposes record $225 million fine for massive robocall campaign
RE
01:33pISABEL SCHNABEL :  Q&A on Twitter
PU
01:23pEXPLAINER : What to look for in the Fed's U.S. economic outlook
RE
01:21pU.S. layoffs ease in April; hiring slumps to record low
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11pEU finance ministers examine recovery plan amid deep divisions
RE
01:04pPace of Layoffs Eased in April After Initial Coronavirus Shutdowns
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group