Pace of Layoffs Eased in April After Initial Coronavirus Shutdowns

By Sarah Chaney

The pace of job losses eased in April, adding to the evidence the initial surge in unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic has cooled.

Layoffs declined to 7.7 million in April from 11.5 million in March, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. The data come after the agency released unemployment figures for May showing the jobless rate declined last month, and the U.S. economy restored some jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic.

"There were huge numbers of layoffs in the last two weeks of March," said Julia Pollak, labor economist at jobs website ZipRecruiter. "Once companies cut to the bone, there wasn't much more to cut."

Industries that were hit harder by shutdowns in March, including leisure and hospitality and retail, experienced fewer layoffs in April.

The number of April layoffs was still well above levels seen before the new coronavirus and related lockdowns triggered widespread business closures in March. Ms. Pollak said several industries experienced a rise in layoffs in April, including mining, construction and real estate, indicating the economic pain persists.

Workers appeared wary of leaving their jobs in April. The number quitting their jobs fell in April to 1.8 million from 2.8 million in March and 3.5 million a year earlier.

"Anyone who has a job right now is going to stay in it, because there are so few outside opportunities," Ms. Pollak said.

Companies' appetite to hire workers remained weak in April. Job postings fell to five million in April, compared with six million in March and 7.3 million a year earlier. Hiring dropped to a record low.

Still, the outlook for hiring strengthened in May. The Labor Department's May jobs report showed that while employment is down by nearly 20 million jobs compared with before the pandemic, employers added 2.5 million jobs in that month.

