Pace of Recovery in Finnish Industries Slows Down

08/27/2020 | 01:17am EDT
Pace of Recovery in Finnish Industries Slows Down
27.8.2020, 8:04
Print

In August the manufacturing confidence indicator decreased by one point from July's revised figure. Confidence was -19 in August. The long-term average is +1.

The construction confidence indicator scored -15 in August, which is the same figure as in July. The indicator is clearly below its long-term average which is -6.

The service sector confidence indicator scored -11 points in August, which is six points more than the revised figure in July. Despite improvement, confidence is still far away from the long-term average (+13).

Retail trade confidence rose eight points in August from July. The latest standing is +2, which is now slightly above the long-term average (-1).

Further information
Sami Pakarinen
Chief Economic Policy Advisor
Economic Policy
+358 9 4202 3342
+358 50 343 4337

Assistant: Tarja Heinonen

Disclaimer

ECSI - Employers´ Confederation of Service Industries published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:16:02 UTC
