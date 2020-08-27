Pace of Recovery in Finnish Industries Slows Down
In August the manufacturing confidence indicator decreased by one point from July's revised figure. Confidence was -19 in August. The long-term average is +1.
The construction confidence indicator scored -15 in August, which is the same figure as in July. The indicator is clearly below its long-term average which is -6.
The service sector confidence indicator scored -11 points in August, which is six points more than the revised figure in July. Despite improvement, confidence is still far away from the long-term average (+13).
Retail trade confidence rose eight points in August from July. The latest standing is +2, which is now slightly above the long-term average (-1).
