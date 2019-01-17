Pacific Alliance Bank : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTC: PFBN), today announced that the Board
of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per
share. The dividend will be paid on February 15, 2019, to stockholders
of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2019.
About Pacific Alliance Bank
Pacific Alliance Bank is a full-service FDIC insured community bank,
headquartered at 8400 E. Valley Blvd., Rosemead, California 91770. The
Bank has an additional full-service branch located at 18253 Colima Road,
#101, Rowland Heights, California 91748. For more information, please
contact Mr. Chris Chan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer, at (626) 773-8893 or cchan@pacificalliancebank.com,
or visit www.pacificalliancebank.com.
Pacific Alliance Bank continues its mission of delivering business
value, serving small to midsize businesses, owners, and key employers
who seek a personal bank ready to meet their banking needs with
customized services.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may include forward-looking information, which is subject
to the "safe harbor" created by Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Bank uses or
incorporates by reference in this document the words "anticipate,"
"estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "commit," "believe" and
similar expressions, the Bank intends to identify forward-looking
statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those
projected in any forward-looking statements, as they will depend on many
factors about which we are unsure, including many factors which are
beyond our control.
