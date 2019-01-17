Log in
Pacific Alliance Bank : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share

01/17/2019 | 03:03pm EST

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTC: PFBN), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2019.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank is a full-service FDIC insured community bank, headquartered at 8400 E. Valley Blvd., Rosemead, California 91770. The Bank has an additional full-service branch located at 18253 Colima Road, #101, Rowland Heights, California 91748. For more information, please contact Mr. Chris Chan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at (626) 773-8893 or cchan@pacificalliancebank.com, or visit www.pacificalliancebank.com.

Pacific Alliance Bank continues its mission of delivering business value, serving small to midsize businesses, owners, and key employers who seek a personal bank ready to meet their banking needs with customized services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking information, which is subject to the "safe harbor" created by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Bank uses or incorporates by reference in this document the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "commit," "believe" and similar expressions, the Bank intends to identify forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, as they will depend on many factors about which we are unsure, including many factors which are beyond our control.


© Business Wire 2019
