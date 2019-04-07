Pacific American Coal : 08.04.2019 Change of Office

8 April 2019
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
CHANGE OF OFFICE
Please be notified that the Pacific American Coal Limited (ASX: PAK) registered office and facsimile have changed:
New Address:
|
Suite 706
Level 7
89 York Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Facsimile:
PAK no longer maintains a facsimile number.
Email:
|
PAK may be contacted by email: info@pamcoal.com
Other Contact Details have not changed:
Post Office Box
Phone Number
GPO Box 1546
+61 (0) 2 9238 1175
Sydney NSW 2001
For further information please contact:
Mark Sykes
Pacific American Coal Limited
Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +61 (2) 9238 1175
Ian Morgan
More details are available on BPL's website
Company Secretary
http://www.pamcoal.com
