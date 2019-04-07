Log in
Pacific American Coal : 08.04.2019 Change of Office

04/07/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

8 April 2019

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

CHANGE OF OFFICE

Please be notified that the Pacific American Coal Limited (ASX: PAK) registered office and facsimile have changed:

New Address:

Suite 706

Level 7

89 York Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Facsimile:

PAK no longer maintains a facsimile number.

Email:

PAK may be contacted by email: info@pamcoal.com

Other Contact Details have not changed:

Post Office Box

Phone Number

GPO Box 1546

+61 (0) 2 9238 1175

Sydney NSW 2001

For further information please contact:

Mark Sykes

Pacific American Coal Limited

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +61 (2) 9238 1175

Ian Morgan

More details are available on BPL's website

Company Secretary

http://www.pamcoal.com

Pacific American Coal Limited ABN 83 127 131 604

P: +61 (0) 2 9238 1175

Suite 706, Level 7, 89 York Street, Sydney NSW 2000

E: info@pamcoal.com

GPO Box 1546, Sydney NSW 2001

www.pamcoal.com

Disclaimer

Pacific American Coal Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 01:07:01 UTC
