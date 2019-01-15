Pacific American Coal : 16.01.2019 Elko Coking Coal Project JORC Resource Increased to 303MT

ASX RELEASE

ASX Release Wednesday 16th January 2019 ASX Code PAK About Us Pacific American Coal Limited (theproduction, development and exploration of metallurgical coal assets in North America. PAK's strategic focus is on the 100% owned Elko coking coal project in British Columbia. PAK has 100% ownership in 3 Coal Leases in the East Kootenay Coal Field in British Columbia - Canada and tenements in application in low volatile bituminous region of the Arkoma coal basin in Oklahoma. PAK is also actively reviewing other potential investments. Board Non-Executive Chairman - Geoff Hill Executive Director & CEO - Mark Sykes Non-Executive Director - Simon Bird Company Secretary Ian Morgan Management Business Development - Dom Hill Investor Relations - Simon KlimtPacific American Coal Limited ABN 83 127 131 604 GPO Box 1546 SYDNEY, NSW, 2001 www.pamcoal.com

Elko Coking Coal Project JORC Resource

Company) is focused on the

Highlights

• Increase in JORC Resource - Elko Coking Coal Project JORC Resource increased by 18% to 303MT - Measured Resource increased by 513% to 117MT

• All upper coal seams confirmed as high-quality low ash coking coal

• Coal seams ranging in mineable thickness from 1.5m - 12m

• 3 new coal seams identified in the Elk Formation, contributing 35.7MT to JORC Resource

• Coal seams correlate across the resource

• Permits in place with majority of roads built for further drilling

Project Stage Location Elko Exploration Canada Howe Exploration Oklahoma Bokoshe Exploration Oklahoma

Pacific American Coal Limited

ABN 83 127 131 604

PAK Updated JORC 2012 Resource

JORC Resource (Million Tonnes) Lease Area Measured Indicated Inferred Total West Central East 106.4 11.1 0.1 70.1 18.6 20.9 61.3 2.2 12.5 195.1 93.3 14.7 Total 117.6 93.2 92.3 303.1

Suite 1002, Level 10, 171 Clarence Street, Sydney NSW 2000

GPO Box 1546, Sydney NSW 2001

P: +61 (0) 2 9238 1175 E: info@pamcoal.com W: www.pamcoal.com

Pacific American Coal Limited (ASX: PAK) is pleased to announce an updated JORC Resource of 303MT at the Company's 100% owned Elko Coking Coal Project in B.C. Canada. The results from the 2018 drill campaign have exceeded the Company's expectations, delivering both additional high-quality coal discoveries as well as a significant increase in total resource to 303MT with 117MT contained in the desirable Measured Resource category. The Company believes that based on these results the Elko Project continues to demonstrate significant shareholder value and warrants further investment.

Increase in JORC Resource

The total JORC Resource has increased to 303MT with the majority of the increase coming from the identification of three new high quality coal seams. The majority (95%) of the JORC resource at Elko sits in the Western and Central blocks where the drilling campaign was focused. The drilling campaign and coal analysis has increased the confidence in the Elko Project with the updated JORC report identifying potential upside in the Central and Eastern Blocks with further drilling.

Figure 1 - Resource block locations

The Elko Coking Coal Project now has a Measured and Indicated Resources of 210.8MT with 117.6MT Measured, 93.2MT Indicated and 92.3MT Inferred Resources.

Lease Area 2018 In-Situ Resource Estimate (MT) 2015 In-Situ Resource Estimate (MT) Measured Indicated Inferred Total Measured Indicated Inferred Total West 106.45 70.12 18.64 195.20 19.19 57.04 85.37 161.60 Central 11.11 20.93 61.20 93.25 0.00 0.00 48.14 48.14 East 0.09 2.14 12.48 14.70 0.00 0.00 47.81 47.81 Total 117.65 93.19 92.32 303.15 19.19 57.04 181.32 257.55 % of Total 39% 31% 30% 100% 8% 22% 70% 100%

Table 1 - Comparison against previous Resource Estimate by Coal Lease Area

Multiple Coal Seams with Mineable Thickness

Drilling confirmed nine coal seams running through the Elko resource with thickness' ranging from 1.77m-12.70m. The additional three seams in the updated JORC report are identified as belonging to the Elk Formation. These new coal seams E0, E1, E2 have added an extra 35Mt to the total JORC Resource.

Table 2 provides a breakdown of the JORC Resource categories by coal seam:

Seam Seam Thickness (metres) In-Situ Resources (MT) Measured Indicated Inferred Total E2 E1 E0 SM7 SM6 SM5 SM4 SM3 SM1 2.60 2.71 1.77 2.41 2.39 3.06 2.97 8.45 12.70 2.9 1.2 0.1 15.5 11.1 4.0 0.9 0.0 0.0 5.9 5.6 3.0 11.6 7.0 4.8 15.0 9.6 6.1 12.8 7.2 6.4 24.8 18.7 28.1 28.3 32.9 39.9 4.1 30.6 0.9 14.4 23.4 30.7 26.3 71.6 101.1 Grand Total 7.41 117.6 93.2 92.3 303.1

Table 2 - JORC Resource category by seam

In addition to the three Elk Formation coal seams, the work undertaken by PAK's geological consultant, Highland GeoComputing LLC (HGC) confirmed the existence and continuity of the six coal seams in the Mist Mountain Formation previously identified. The seams have splits of some degree and are often interbedded with thin mudstone and carbonaceous shale bands. Thin leader and rider coal seams occur below and above the main seams, respectively.

Coal Quality

Coal quality at the Elko Project is better than expected, with moderate to high FSI and low ash. The washed coal quality results confirm that seven of the nine seams are indicative of mid-vol, low ash, coking coal. The bottom two seams are in line with a mid vol, semi-soft coking coal to a PCI metallurgical coal. This new and updated information is supportive that the Elko Project contains a large coking coal resource with the potential ability to produce a range of coking and metallurgical coal products.

Coal Seam Yield Washed Coal Specific EnergyAsh (Kcal/kg) E2 E1 E0 SM7 SM6 SM5 SM4 SM3 SM1 54.9% 37.5% 45.7% 47.5% 67.1% 70.2% 57.8% 58.6% 51.6% 5.88 33.19 0.56 8.1 8,100 8.23 26.94 0.52 7.8 7,870 6.50 26.12 0.56 8.5 8,201 6.27 27.25 0.62 8.5 8,219 6.04 22.91 0.45 6.2 8,001 5.59 22.68 0.43 6.9 8,031 6.55 21.14 0.50 6.2 7,995 6.29 21.10 0.38 4.2 8,221 9.43 21.30 0.39 3.2 7,789 Total 55.4% 7.33 22.32 0.43 5.1 7,995

Table 3 - Coal Quality Summary by seam

The yields detailed in this report are based on samples taken from the drilling program and may not represent the production yields from mining operations.

HGC modelled raw quality and washed quality for an initial estimate of coal quality at Elko. HGC modelled raw dry ash, dry heat (Kcal/kg), dry sulphur and FSI. HGC also modelled clean dry ash, dry heat

(Kcal/kg), dry sulphur and FSI. The washed coal characteristics represent the float product using a 1.5 SG.

Figure 2 - Example cross sections through the Elko Project

Three New Coal Seams Identified

A highlight of our 2018 drill program is the identification of three high quality coal seams in the Elk Formation. The seams have a thickness ranging from 1.8m - 3.0m and have returned washed quality results supportive of producing a Mid Vol, low ash, high quality coking coal. The identification of an addition 35.7MT of high quality coking coal, that is shallower than previously identified, is of significant importance to the development of the Elko Coking Coal Project.

Seam Seam Thickness In-Situ Tonnes (MT) (m) Measured Indicated Inferred Total E2 E1 E0 2.60 2.71 1.77 2.9 15.5 0.9 1.2 0.1 11.1 4.0 0.0 0.0 4.1 30.6 0.9 Total 7.41 19.3 12.3 4.1 35.7

Table 4 - Elk Formation Coal Seam quantity

Seam Yield Washed Coal Ash VM Sulphur FSI E2 E1 E0 54.9% 37.5% 45.7% 5.88 8.23 6.50 33.19 26.94 26.12 0.56 8.1 0.52 7.8 0.56 8.5 Total

Table 5 - Elk Formation Coal Seam quality

The Elk Formation coal seams occur at the base of sandstones, the lateral extent of the Elk Formation coal seams might be limited or very lenticular due to erosion.

Coal Seam Correlation

The Elko exploration program intersected numerous coal seams that have been correlated across the resource. These correlations support consistent washed coal quality values and provide the basis for confidence in the resource. The work undertaken by HGC confirmed the existence and continuity of the six coal seams in the Mist Mountain Formation and E1 in the Elk Formation. E0 and E2 from the Elk Formation were only identified in the western Coal Lease.