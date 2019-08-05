Log in
Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Adds Managing Director and Investment Committee Member, Jason Leach

08/05/2019 | 10:49am EDT

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (“Pacific”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on special situations in the lower middle market, announces that Jason Leach has joined the firm. Jason joins as a Managing Director and Investment Committee member, and will focus his efforts on deal sourcing, transaction execution, and portfolio operations.

“Jason is a key addition to our growing team,” said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. “His historical focus on corporate divestitures, founder transitions, and other special situations is a strong fit with Pacific’s investment strategy, and his experience in the industrials, technology, and services sectors broadens our industry focus. Jason is a hands-on, operationally focused investor, which aligns perfectly with our collaborative approach to partnering with strong management teams and industry operators. He has a proven track record of creating value within portfolio companies and generating superior returns for investors.”

Prior to joining Pacific, Jason served as a Principal with Platinum Equity and Sun Capital Partners where he focused on carve-out transactions and led investments in the industrial, technology, and consumer sectors. Jason was most recently a senior M&A team member of Platinum Equity’s Small Cap Fund. With over 20 years of PE and operations experience focused on special situations, Jason has closed over 30 M&A transactions including 17 corporate divestitures and has deployed in excess of $500 million of capital.

“I am excited to join the Pacific team,” added Jason Leach, “having competed against Chris for deals over several years, I have tremendous respect for the firm’s approach and results. I am confident that our collective industry experience, hands-on approach to operations, and focus on special situations is a perfect fit, and I look forward to being an integral part of the continued success of Pacific and its growth going forward.”

Pacific is seeking control investments in businesses that offer the potential to drive operational or strategic change and capture transformational upside. We are industry agnostic investors with experience in diversified industrials, business and healthcare services, consumer, and technology, and invest in companies offering mission-critical products and services that have defensible market positions. Our focus on complex transactions including corporate divestitures, carve-outs, founder and family transitions, MBOs, PE legacy assets, and other special situation transactions requiring speed, certainty, and flexibility is supported by our team’s experience in navigating difficult, complicated, or time sensitive transactions.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Founded in 2017, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners (“Pacific”) is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other special situations in the lower middle market.

Pacific’s senior team has closed over 50 transactions including 25 carve-outs across a multitude of industries, and our M&A and operations experience allow us to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth.

Through our collaborative approach, we partner with strong management teams and industry operators to drive strategic change and capture transformational upside. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
