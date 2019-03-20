Pacific Current : Appointment of Interim CFO

ASX ANNOUCEMENT

21 March 2019

APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX: PAC) today announced that Ashley Killick has been appointed as PAC's Interim CFO with effect from 20 March 2019.

Mr. Killick, a Chartered Accountant, has previously been CFO at a number of ASX 200 listed companies and prior to that was a Valuations Partner at PWC. A brief bio is attached.

PAC Managing Director & CEO, Paul Greenwood noted, "We are very pleased to have obtained the services of a very experienced CFO and on behalf of the Board and Company, we welcome Ashley to PAC."

Pacific Current Group is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 1 March 2019, Pacific Current Group has 14 boutique asset managers globally.

Ashley Killick

BEc (ANU), GradDipMgt (Mt Eliza), CA, SF FIN, GAICD, FGIA

QUALIFICATIONS SUMMARY

A senior financial executive, qualified as a chartered accountant, with a background of substance in both corporate and advisory roles, across a broad range of industries and geographies, including Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

A Chief Financial Officer with expertise in the areas of financial & management reporting, corporate valuation, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, ASX listing, corporate restructure and litigation. This is supported by a successful record of managing highly effective teams of professionals and proactive business development including regular presentations at seminars and conferences across Australia as well as active involvement in bodies such as the ICAA, AICD, GIA and Finsia.

RECENT PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Mr Killick, was a Partner of Pricewaterhousecoopers ("PwC") from 1988 until 2004, practising in the Corporate Finance & Recovery division specialising in valuations and due diligence investigations. In addition, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Corporate Finance & Recovery (Asia Pacific).

He has also served as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of various ASX 200 / 300 companies including:

• OAMPS Ltd from 2004 until the takeover of that Company by Wesfarmers Ltd in 2007;

• Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd from 2008 to 2009;

• Hastie Group Ltd, (Interim May 2012 a role that assisted the administrators with understanding the irregularities that had caused the demise of the group);

• Oncard International Ltd in 2015; and

• AMA Group Ltd from 2015 to 2018.

Key activities in these roles involved:

• restructuring finance teams to be more responsive to the needs of the operating units;

• enhanced the accounting and reporting systems to provide greater efficiency, effectiveness and accuracy;

• coordinated the negotiation and due diligence investigations relating to numerous acquisitions and divestments;

• renegotiated banking facilities and project managed equity raisings; and

• improved the investor relations function to provide greater clarity and understanding of the entity's operations and results.

He has also served as CFO for various unlisted entities and as a Professor of Practice - Finance at LaTrobe University.

EDUCATION

Bachelor of Economics, Australian National University

Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment, Securities Institute Education Graduate Certificate in Management, Monash Mt Eliza Business School

Graduate Diploma in Management, Monash Mt Eliza Business School

Company Directors Course Diploma - The Australian Institute of Company Directors Certificate in Governance Practice - Governance Institute of Australia