Pacific Current : Carlisle Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation
Investment in Carlisle Management Company
ASX: PAC
Firm Overview
Disclaimer
The information in this presentation is general information about Pacific Current Group ('Pacific Current' or 'PAC') and is current only at the date of this presentation. In particular, this presentation:
-
❯ is not an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for securities in Pacific Current, nor is it an invitation to any person to acquire securities in Pacific Current;
-
❯ is not personal advice and does not take into account the potential and current individual investment objectives or the financial situation of investors; and
-
❯ contains information in summary form and does not purport to be complete.
Note that the relationship between Funds under Management ('FUM') and the economic benefits received by Pacific Current can vary dramatically based on each boutique's fee levels, PAC's ownership stakes, and the specific economic features of each relationship. Accordingly, management cautions against simple extrapolation based on FUM updates/ trends.
Certain statements in this presentation may constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to vary materially from any projection, future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Overview
-
❯ Pacific Current Group Limited ('Pacific Current' or 'PAC') has announced its intent to invest in Luxembourg based, Carlisle Management Company ('Carlisle'), an alternative investment manager focused on managing portfolios of life settlements
-
❯ PAC will invest US$34.25m (A$47.6m^) to acquire a 16% share of Carlisle's gross revenues and a 40% share of the proceeds in a liquidity event
-
❯ Founded in 2008, Luxembourg based Carlisle has grown steadily to become a leader in the Life Settlement asset management industry, managing more than US$1.4B in the open-end Luxembourg Long Term Growth Fund ('LTGF'). The firm is currently diversifying its business into a series of private equity style closed-end funds
-
❯ LTGF has produced consistently strong returns, recording more than 90 consecutive months of positive performance
-
❯ PAC's investment equates to 8.7X its share of run rate management fees of LTGF. With expected performance fees, PAC should receive > US$6m/year
-
❯ PAC has negotiated a suite of minority shareholder protections to protect its economic interests and will join a newly formed Board of Supervisors and will be an observer on the Board of Managers
-
❯ The investment is subject to the approval of the Luxembourg regulator, CSSF
Investment Rationale
-
❯ Excellent investment team - Carlisle's management team, led by CEO Jose Garcia, is universally impressive and has built Carlisle to one of the leading firms in the asset class
-
❯ Performance: Performance for this fund has been consistently strong over the last nine years, providing steady absolute returns. FUM has more than doubled over the past two years
-
❯ Strong growth prospects: Carlisle's performance and proven platform should enable the firm to successfully diversify its business through raising and managing a series of private equity style closed-end funds
-
❯ Diversification: Life settlements have negligible correlations with equity markets and other macro-economic factors. Returns are driven by expected versus experienced mortality of policyholders and actuarial accuracy
-
❯ Resilient revenue stream: While Carlisle's open-end business does not represent contractual revenues per se, assets should be sticky due to low fund volatility, minimal macroeconomic risk. Additionally, Carlisle's Absolute Return Funds are closed-end products with long-tail, contractual revenues.
Disclaimer
