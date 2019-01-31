Pacific Current : Carlisle Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Investment in Carlisle Management Company

ASX: PAC

Firm Overview

PRESENTERS:

Paul Greenwood, MD& CEO and CIO

Joseph Ferragina, CFO and COO

Tony Robinson, Chairman

Agenda

1. Overview

2. Investment Rationale

3. Life Settlements Basics

4. Carlisle's Investment Approach

5. Q & A

Overview

❯ Pacific Current Group Limited ('Pacific Current' or 'PAC') has announced its intent to invest in Luxembourg based, Carlisle Management Company ('Carlisle'), an alternative investment manager focused on managing portfolios of life settlements

❯ PAC will invest US$34.25m (A$47.6m^) to acquire a 16% share of Carlisle's gross revenues and a 40% share of the proceeds in a liquidity event

❯ Founded in 2008, Luxembourg based Carlisle has grown steadily to become a leader in the Life Settlement asset management industry, managing more than US$1.4B in the open-end Luxembourg Long Term Growth Fund ('LTGF'). The firm is currently diversifying its business into a series of private equity style closed-end funds

❯ LTGF has produced consistently strong returns, recording more than 90 consecutive months of positive performance

❯ PAC's investment equates to 8.7X its share of run rate management fees of LTGF. With expected performance fees, PAC should receive > US$6m/year

❯ PAC has negotiated a suite of minority shareholder protections to protect its economic interests and will join a newly formed Board of Supervisors and will be an observer on the Board of Managers

❯ The investment is subject to the approval of the Luxembourg regulator, CSSF

• ^ USD conversion based on 1USD = 1.396UD

Investment Rationale