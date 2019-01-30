Pacific Current : Funds Under Management – December 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
31 January 2019
Funds under Management as at 31 December 2018
-
• The total Funds under Management (FUM) increased 4.1% during the quarter, helped by another strong quarter of inflows at GQG and favorable exchange rate; and
-
• Aperio, RARE and Celeste sold during the quarter.
The total quarter-over-quarter FUM grew by 4.1% when excluding the assets sold during the quarter. During the quarter, equity markets were unfavorable while the movement in currency exchange rate was favorable, which helped offset the market performance for most of the USD denominated boutiques.
The opening FUM balances in the table below exclude those boutiques sold during the quarter.
|
Open End
|
Closed End
|
Total FUM as at
|
A$millions
|
30 September 2018
31 December 2018
Beg FUM
Ending FUM
|
30 September 2018
31 December 2018
Beg FUM
Ending FUM
|
31 December 2018
|
Tier 1 Boutiques Aether
GQG Seizert Victory Park
Total Tier 1 Boutiques
Tier 2 Boutiques
Alphashares Blackcrane CAMG EAM FIM ROC SCI
Total Tier 2 Boutiques
|
-
-22,855 24,969
4,153 3,524
-
-
27,008 28,493
743 820
1,113 925
- 1,309 505 - 133 3,804
- 1,064 517 - 134 3,460
|
1,974 - -2,019 - -3,899 3,939
5,873 5,958
- - - - - 5,863 - 5,863
- - - - - 6,382 - 6,382
|
2,019 24,969 3,524 3,939 34,451
820
925 -
1,064
517
6,382
134 9,843
|
Total FUM
|
30,812
31,953
|
11,736
12,340
|
44,294
|
Total FUM as at 30 September 2018
Net Flows
Other*
FX movement^
|
Total FUM as at 31 December 2018
|
Open End
|
30,812
3,255
(2,918)
804
|
31,953
|
Closed End
|
11,736
513
(62)
153
|
12,340
|
Total
42,548
3,768
(2,979)
957
|
44,294
* Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.
^ The Australian dollar weakened against US dollar during the quarter. The AUD/USD exchange rate was 0.7217 as at 30 September 2018 compared to 0.7032 as at 31 December 2018.
The Net Flows and Other items are calculated using average rates.
Other Considerations
The relationship between the boutiques' FUM and the economic benefits received by Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) can vary dramatically based on each boutique's fee levels, PAC's ownership stakes, and the specific economic features of each relationship. Accordingly, management cautions against simple extrapolation based on FUM trends.
Open-end is a term used to indicate funds under management that are not committed for an agreed period and therefore can be redeemed by an investor on relatively short notice.
Closed-end is a term used to denote funds under management where the investor has committed capital for a fixed period and redemption of these funds can only eventuate after an agreed time and in some cases at the end of the life of the fund.
CONTACT
For Investor Enquiries:Joseph Ferragina
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer +61 2 8243 0400
ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP // www.paccurrent.com
Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 31 January 2019, Pacific Current Group has investments in 14 boutique asset managers globally.