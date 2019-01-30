Log in
Pacific Current : Funds Under Management – December 2018

01/30/2019 | 11:24pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 January 2019

Funds under Management as at 31 December 2018

  • • The total Funds under Management (FUM) increased 4.1% during the quarter, helped by another strong quarter of inflows at GQG and favorable exchange rate; and

  • • Aperio, RARE and Celeste sold during the quarter.

The total quarter-over-quarter FUM grew by 4.1% when excluding the assets sold during the quarter. During the quarter, equity markets were unfavorable while the movement in currency exchange rate was favorable, which helped offset the market performance for most of the USD denominated boutiques.

The opening FUM balances in the table below exclude those boutiques sold during the quarter.

Open End

Closed End

Total FUM as at

A$millions

30 September 2018

31 December 2018

Beg FUM

Ending FUM

30 September 2018

31 December 2018

Beg FUM

Ending FUM

31 December 2018

Tier 1 Boutiques Aether

GQG Seizert Victory Park

Total Tier 1 Boutiques

Tier 2 Boutiques

Alphashares Blackcrane CAMG EAM FIM ROC SCI

Total Tier 2 Boutiques

-

-22,855 24,969

4,153 3,524

-

-

27,008 28,493

743 820

1,113 925

- 1,309 505 - 133 3,804

- 1,064 517 - 134 3,460

1,974 - -2,019 - -3,899 3,939

5,873 5,958

- - - - - 5,863 - 5,863

- - - - - 6,382 - 6,382

2,019 24,969 3,524 3,939 34,451

820

925 -

1,064

517

6,382

134 9,843

Total FUM

30,812

31,953

11,736

12,340

44,294

Total FUM as at 30 September 2018

Net Flows

Other*

FX movement^

Total FUM as at 31 December 2018

Open End

30,812

3,255

(2,918)

804

31,953

Closed End

11,736

513

(62)

153

12,340

Total

42,548

3,768

(2,979)

957

44,294

* Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.

^ The Australian dollar weakened against US dollar during the quarter. The AUD/USD exchange rate was 0.7217 as at 30 September 2018 compared to 0.7032 as at 31 December 2018.

The Net Flows and Other items are calculated using average rates.

Other Considerations

The relationship between the boutiques' FUM and the economic benefits received by Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) can vary dramatically based on each boutique's fee levels, PAC's ownership stakes, and the specific economic features of each relationship. Accordingly, management cautions against simple extrapolation based on FUM trends.

Open-end is a term used to indicate funds under management that are not committed for an agreed period and therefore can be redeemed by an investor on relatively short notice.

Closed-end is a term used to denote funds under management where the investor has committed capital for a fixed period and redemption of these funds can only eventuate after an agreed time and in some cases at the end of the life of the fund.

CONTACT

For Investor Enquiries:Joseph Ferragina

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer +61 2 8243 0400

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP // www.paccurrent.com

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. As of 31 January 2019, Pacific Current Group has investments in 14 boutique asset managers globally.

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 04:23:01 UTC
