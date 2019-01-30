Pacific Current : Funds Under Management – December 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 January 2019

Funds under Management as at 31 December 2018

• The total Funds under Management (FUM) increased 4.1% during the quarter, helped by another strong quarter of inflows at GQG and favorable exchange rate; and

• Aperio, RARE and Celeste sold during the quarter.

The total quarter-over-quarter FUM grew by 4.1% when excluding the assets sold during the quarter. During the quarter, equity markets were unfavorable while the movement in currency exchange rate was favorable, which helped offset the market performance for most of the USD denominated boutiques.

The opening FUM balances in the table below exclude those boutiques sold during the quarter.

Open End Closed End Total FUM as at A$millions 30 September 2018 31 December 2018 Beg FUM Ending FUM 30 September 2018 31 December 2018 Beg FUM Ending FUM 31 December 2018 Tier 1 Boutiques Aether GQG Seizert Victory Park Total Tier 1 Boutiques Tier 2 Boutiques Alphashares Blackcrane CAMG EAM FIM ROC SCI Total Tier 2 Boutiques - -22,855 24,969 4,153 3,524 - - 27,008 28,493 743 820 1,113 925 - 1,309 505 - 133 3,804 - 1,064 517 - 134 3,460 1,974 - -2,019 - -3,899 3,939 5,873 5,958 - - - - - 5,863 - 5,863 - - - - - 6,382 - 6,382 2,019 24,969 3,524 3,939 34,451 820 925 - 1,064 517 6,382 134 9,843 Total FUM 30,812 31,953 11,736 12,340 44,294

Total FUM as at 30 September 2018 Net Flows Other* FX movement^ Total FUM as at 31 December 2018 Open End 30,812 3,255 (2,918) 804 31,953 Closed End 11,736 513 (62) 153 12,340 Total 42,548 3,768 (2,979) 957 44,294

* Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.

^ The Australian dollar weakened against US dollar during the quarter. The AUD/USD exchange rate was 0.7217 as at 30 September 2018 compared to 0.7032 as at 31 December 2018.

The Net Flows and Other items are calculated using average rates.

Other Considerations

The relationship between the boutiques' FUM and the economic benefits received by Pacific Current Group Limited (PAC) can vary dramatically based on each boutique's fee levels, PAC's ownership stakes, and the specific economic features of each relationship. Accordingly, management cautions against simple extrapolation based on FUM trends.

Open-end is a term used to indicate funds under management that are not committed for an agreed period and therefore can be redeemed by an investor on relatively short notice.

Closed-end is a term used to denote funds under management where the investor has committed capital for a fixed period and redemption of these funds can only eventuate after an agreed time and in some cases at the end of the life of the fund.

