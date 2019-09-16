Pacific Current : Receipt of Application to Commence a Derivative Action

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 September 2019

Receipt of Application to commence a Derivative Action

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX: PAC) advises that it has received an originating application seeking leave of the court to commence a derivative action on behalf of PAC against certain current and former directors of PAC seeking damages arising out of the 2014 merger between PAC and Northern Lights Capital Group LLC.

PAC has not yet received a copy of a draft statement of claim articulating the claims in the proposed proceedings; once that is received, PAC will update the market as required.

PAC notes that in the proposed proceedings, PAC would be the plaintiff.

