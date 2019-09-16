Log in
Pacific Current : Receipt of Application to Commence a Derivative Action

09/16/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 September 2019

Receipt of Application to commence a Derivative Action

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX: PAC) advises that it has received an originating application seeking leave of the court to commence a derivative action on behalf of PAC against certain current and former directors of PAC seeking damages arising out of the 2014 merger between PAC and Northern Lights Capital Group LLC.

PAC has not yet received a copy of a draft statement of claim articulating the claims in the proposed proceedings; once that is received, PAC will update the market as required.

PAC notes that in the proposed proceedings, PAC would be the plaintiff.

ABOUT PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP

Pacific Current Group Limited is a multi-boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing exceptional value to shareholders, investors and partners. We apply our strategic resources, including capital, institutional distribution capabilities and operational expertise to help our partners excel. Pacific Current Group has investments in 15 boutique asset managers globally.

Pacific Current Group Limited (ABN 39 006 708 792)

Level 29, 259 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

www.paccurrent.com

Tel: +61 2 8243 0400 // Fax: +61 2 8243 0410

Disclaimer

Pacific Current Group Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:21:02 UTC
