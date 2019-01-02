Pacific Dental Services® Celebrates 25 Years Supporting Clinicians in Clinical Excellence

IRVINE, CALIF., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 1, 2019– Pacific Dental Services (PDS®), a leading dental support organization (DSO) that provides business and administrative support services for dental practices, has reached the 25-year anniversary milestone, a monumental accomplishment for one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Since its inception in 1994, PDS has been committed to fostering a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. PDS continuously raises the bar in its support of dental offices, with each practice providing patients with comprehensive dentistry, including CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day crowns, scaling and root planing, restorations, extractions, and digital x-rays. In addition, patients are provided a wide range of specialty services, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, and Pediatric Dentistry.

“Reaching the 25-year milestone is a truly extraordinary accomplishment,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, CEO and Founder of Pacific Dental Services. “When we partnered with our first Owner Dentist to open the first supported office in Costa Mesa, California, little did we know then we’d grow to support more than 700 offices in 20 states. Regardless of how much our company continues to grow, however, we will never lose sight of the fact that we started our business by helping one dentist serve one patient in that first office. While we are national in scope, our business remains locally focused. We remain committed to each one of our supported clinicians and their individual dental practices so they can continue to create Healthier, Happier Patients®, one patient at a time.”

This silver anniversary follows another key milestone for the Irvine headquartered DSO. Pacific Dental Services recently announced the opening of its 700th supported dental practice. As leaders in the dental industry, PDS is committed to staying ahead of the latest advancements in technology and innovations in oral healthcare. Their primary purpose is to provide support so that clinicians can provide the Perfect Patient Experience®. This includes a commitment to the whole-body health of their patients. A key focus of supported clinicians is educating patients about the systemic link between oral health care and overall health, known as The Mouth-Body Connection®. There are more than 120 systemic diseases originating in the mouth, and new research continually supports the link between oral health and whole-body health.

PDS is one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In fact, Inc. Magazine placed PDS on the prestigious Inc. 5,000 list a remarkable 13 times, and also named the company among the “Top Ten Heroes of the American Economy” in recognition of PDS’ ranking as one of the top job creators in the healthcare industry.

Another aspect of PDS that sets the organization apart from competitors is its foundational culture of service. “Our culture of service is at the core of who we are as a company. Participating in the act of service changes our hearts and minds about what matters most in life,” said Mr. Thorne. Over the years, in partnership with the Pacific Dental Services Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization committed to providing oral health care to those in need, PDS-supported clinicians have provided more than $25 million in donated dentistry to underserved patients in need.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 700 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 13 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

