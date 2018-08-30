Log in
Pacific Dental Services Hits Impressive 10,000 Team Member Milestone

08/30/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

Irvine, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS®), a dental support organization (DSO) that provides business and administrative services for dental offices, announces it has reached an important milestone. On Wednesday, August 29, the company hit the 10,000 team member landmark, a significant achievement for one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. PDS, which has made the prestigious Inc. 5,000 list a remarkable 13 times, demonstrates its commitment to competitive growth and clinical excellence in the oral healthcare industry. In 2012, PDS was recognized by Inc. Magazine’s Hire Power Awards, ranking 4th on Inc.’s list of the “Top Ten Heroes of the American Economy.” PDS also ranked 1st on the Hire Power Awards list in the health industry and 2nd on Inc.’s list of top job creators in the State of California.

0_medium_PDSLogo.jpg


 

“I’m proud of this extraordinary accomplishment in reaching the 10,000 mark,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, CEO and Founder of Pacific Dental Services. “That’s 10,000 jobs created and, through that, thousands of families made stronger. PDS’ primary purpose is to support clinicians to help their patients be healthier and happier. The fact that we have so many team members supporting thousands of clinicians in this mission is truly remarkable.”

 

Although PDS now supports more than 650 dental offices spanning 20 states, its leadership remains focused on providing personalized, comprehensive support to the field, one office at a time. “It is remarkable to hit this milestone of 10,000 team members and over 650 supported practices,” said Carolyn Ghazal, DDS, PDS-supported Owner Doctor and Chair of Associate Doctor Development at Pacific Dental Services. “Over the last 24 years, my experience with PDS has been consistent. No matter how much PDS grows, they never lose sight that it all comes down to one neighborhood practice, one clinician, and one patient experience at a time. They never forget, so they continue to grow.”

 

As leaders in the dental industry, Pacific Dental Services has been able to continuously raise the bar in the support of Owner Dentists to create a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. PDS is committed to staying ahead of the latest advancements in technology and innovation in oral healthcare.

 

About Pacific Dental Services®

 

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with over 650 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 13 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

 

For more information, visit us at http://www.pacificdentalservices.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PacificDentalServices/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/293541/life/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pacificdental 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PacificDentalTV

 

Attachment 

Wendy Belleville
Pacific Dental Services
7148458500
Wendy.Belleville@pacden.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
