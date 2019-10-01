Pacific Dental Services® Joins the American Dental Hygienists' Association in Recognizing National Dental Hygiene Month

Irvine, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Dental Support Organization (DSO) Pacific Dental Services (PDS®), which was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 14th time, recognizes National Dental Hygiene Month, a month-long campaign that honors dental hygienists and the impact hygiene has on improving the health of the public. Taking place during the month of October, National Dental Hygiene Month was established by the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA). The purpose of Pacific Dental Services is to support dentists so they can keep their patients healthier and happier. PDS understands the importance of its supported dental practices having a strong hygiene program. Dental hygienists are the in-office specialists who focus on their patients’ gum and bone health. PDS-supported dentists are vigilant about attacking periodontal disease, which is proven to have far reaching systemic implications. Managing this disease has significant health benefits related to cardiovascular health, Alzheimer’s, various cancers, and more.

“Dental hygienists truly make a difference when it comes to educating patients about the connection between oral health and whole-body health,” said Barbara Krueger, RDH, MA, Program Manager, Hygiene Clinical at Pacific Dental Services. “Patients will take it seriously when you explain how the bacteria in their mouth or periodontal disease will affect their overall health. Additionally, dental hygienists work hard to build relationships with their patients, which is a quality that many of our supported dentists appreciate.”

PDS-supported dental practices are committed to bringing awareness to patients about this link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral or pharyngeal cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

“My dental hygienists are my second set of eyes and ears when it comes to treating patients,” said Dr. Deepika Dhama, owner dentist of Hamner Dental Group and Orthodontics in Norco, California. “They are excellent at their job and I am extremely lucky to have them.”

A key dental differentiator for PDS-supported dentists is their patient-centric approach in providing same-day dentistry for adult and pediatric patients. PDS-supported dental practices offer patients modern dentistry with proven technology with the use of CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day dentistry, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), digital X-rays, laser, online scheduling, and the VELscope® Enhanced Oral Assessment System, among other technologies at the forefront of oral and whole-body health care. Furthermore, PDS-supported practices offer patients a wide range of specialty services under one roof, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Hygiene, and Pediatric Dentistry.

Founded in 1923, the ADHA is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of the more than 185,000 registered dental hygienists (RDHs) across the United States. According to research by the ADHA, 80% of the U.S. population has some form of periodontal gum disease, and over 95% of U.S. adults who have been treated by a dental hygienist without a dentist on the premises say they felt comfortable with the care they received.

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with over 750 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

