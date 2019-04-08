Pacific Dental Services® Recognizes National Volunteer Week

IRVINE, CALIF., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRVINE, CALIF. April 8, 2019 – Leading Dental Support Organization (DSO) Pacific Dental S ervices (PDS®) celebrates National Volunteer Week (April 7-13) in recognition of volunteers around the world who tackle society’s greatest challenges. Established in 1974 by Points of Light, National Volunteer Week (NVW) is a time to thank those who serve communities in need. NVW’s 2019 theme is, “Celebrate Service: An Opportunity to Shine a Light on the People and Causes That Inspire Us to Serve.”

At the heart of Pacific Dental Services is its culture of service. In fact, PDS created a We Serve department that focuses on service-oriented initiatives such as donated dentistry, fundraising drives, and volunteerism. Each year, Pacific Dental Services encourages its supported dentists and their teams to provide high quality donated dentistry to underserved patients. Through the Pacific Dental Services Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization that creates opportunities to serve by improving oral health locally, nationally and internationally, volunteers across the United States travel to Ethiopia, Fiji and Guatemala to help those in need of dentistry.

“Service is at the core of who we are as an organization,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at PDS. “Participating in the act of service changes our hearts and minds about what matters most in life. We’re proud to honor National Volunteer Week.”

Pacific Dental Services also supports Smile Generation Serve Day, a nationwide, annual day of service that provides donated dentistry to patients in need. PDS-supported dentists offer patients comprehensive oral health care, including cleanings, x-rays, scaling and root planning, restorations and extractions. Since its inception in 2011, more than 15,000 patients have received donated dentistry during Smile Generation Serve Day, totaling $25 million in oral health care. The Smile Generation’s campaign also includes local service projects, such as cleaning up community parks and volunteering at local food banks.



“We have created a culture of service at PDS that’s part of the fabric of who we are,” said Kyle Guerin, Director, Foundation and Corporate Responsibility. “How we serve our team members, our families and, ultimately, our communities, only strengthens how PDS-supported dental practices serve their patients.”

Pacific Dental Services also partners with the nonprofit organization, KaBOOM!, to build playgrounds in underserved communities. In less than 24 hours, PDS volunteers transform vacant lots into safe places for children to play. In addition, the PDS Foundation utilizes its Mobile Dental Clinic to travel the United States and provide donated dentistry to those without access to oral health care.

PDS-supported dental practices are committed to bringing awareness to patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Their primary purpose is to support clinicians and their individual dental practices to make their patients healthier and happier.



PDS continuously raises the bar in its support of dental offices, with each practice providing patients with comprehensive dentistry, including CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day crowns, scaling and root planing, restorations, extractions, and digital x-rays. In addition, patients are provided a wide range of specialty services, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, and Pediatric Dentistry.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 700 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 13 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

