Pacific Dental Services® Recognizes World Oral Health Day

IRVINE, CALIF. March 20, 2019 – Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) , a leading dental support organization (DSO) that provides business and administrative support services for dental practices, recognizes World Oral Health Day, the largest global awareness campaign on oral health. Organized by the FDI World Dental Federation, the goal of World Oral Health Day is to educate children and adults alike about the impact oral health has on overall health.

PDS-supported dental practices are committed to bringing awareness to patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

“Pacific Dental Services is proud to support World Oral Health Day and raise awareness about the role oral health plays in whole-body health,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, CEO and Founder of Pacific Dental Services. “Our primary purpose is to support clinicians and their individual dental practices so they can continue to create Healthier, Happier Patients®.”

Since its inception in 1994, PDS has been committed to fostering a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. PDS continuously raises the bar in its support of dental offices, with each practice providing patients with comprehensive dentistry, including CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day crowns, scaling and root planing, restorations, extractions, and digital x-rays. In addition, patients are provided a wide range of specialty services, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, and Pediatric Dentistry.

At the heart of PDS is its foundational culture of service. “Service is at the core of who we are as an organization. Participating in the act of service changes our hearts and minds about what matters most in life,” said Mr. Thorne. Over the years, in partnership with the Pacific Dental Services Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization committed to providing oral health care to those in need, PDS-supported clinicians have provided more than $25 million in donated dentistry to underserved patients in need.



About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 700 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 13 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

