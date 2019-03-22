Pacific Enterprise Bancorp : Announces Commencement of Stock Repurchase Program

Pacific Enterprise Bancorp (OTC: PEBN), the holding company for Pacific
Enterprise Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has
initiated a stock repurchase program.
Under the stock repurchase program, Pacific Enterprise Bancorp may
repurchase up to 50,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately
1.7% of the currently outstanding shares. Unless extended by the Board
of Directors, the stock repurchase program will terminate on the first
anniversary of its adoption.
“This stock repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in the
strength of our business and commitment to delivering value for our
shareholders,” said Brian Halle, Pacific Enterprise Bancorp’s President
and Chief Executive Officer.
Under the stock repurchase program, Pacific Enterprise Bancorp may
acquire shares from time to time in the open market or through privately
negotiated transactions, at the discretion of management, and on terms
(including quantity, timing and price) that management determines to be
necessary, appropriate or advisable. The repurchase program does not
obligate Pacific Enterprise Bancorp to repurchase any specific number of
shares and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the
discretion of the its Board of Directors without notice.
About Pacific Enterprise Bancorp
Pacific Enterprise Bancorp is a bank holding company organized under the
laws of the state of California. Its banking subsidiary, Pacific
Enterprise Bank, is a California state-chartered bank. As of December
31, 2018, Pacific Enterprise Bancorp had consolidated total assets of
$500.8 million, total loan balances of $389.4 million, and total
deposits of $415.6 million. Additional information about Pacific
Enterprise Bancorp may be found at http://www.pacificenterprisebank.com
or by calling (949) 623-7600.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the
federal securities law which are based on our current expectations and
assumptions and which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
anticipated, projected or implied, including, among other things, the
risk that the stock repurchase program may not be completed as planned
on a timely basis or at all. We do not undertake any obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
