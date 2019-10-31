Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E Crews Conducting Gas Safety Checks and Restoring Gas Service to Customers in Areas of Sonoma County Impacted by Kincade Fire Where Evacuations Have Been Lifted

Release Date: October 31, 2019

Contact: PG&E External Communications (415) 973-5930



SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Gas crews from Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and two other mutual-aid utilities have begun restoring service to customers in Sonoma County who were evacuated during the Kincade Fire.

To ensure the safety of our customers, the community and first responders, PG&E proactively shut off gas service on Saturday, October 26 to approximately 24,600 customers. The impacted area includes Cloverdale, Geyserville, Forestville, Graton, Wikiup, Healdsburg and Windsor.

As of this morning (Thursday, Oct. 31), gas service has been restored to approximately 2,350 customers in the Cloverdale area. PG&E Gas Service Representatives are in the area working with impacted customers and will stay in the area to conduct gas safety checks and relight pilot lights once gas service is restored. PG&E has brought in additional resources and gas service representatives from other parts of the service area to help restore the gas system and re- establish service with impacted customers. This includes mutual aid support by Southern California Gas Company (SoCal Gas) and Southwest Gas from as far away as Las Vegas and Phoenix.

To support our customers while gas service is being restored, the Cloverdale and Santa Rosa Community Resource Centers (CRC) will remain open. PG&E is working to establish an additional CRC in the Healdsburg service area. Locations and status of these centers are listed at pge.com/pspsupdates.

Here's How the Process Works

PG&E representatives will go door-to-door to close gas meters before the gas system is re-pressurized.

Once PG&E is able to restore the gas system to the area, PG&E representatives will again go door-to-door to relight pilots.

Customers need to be at home for service to be reestablished when a PG&E representative arrives. If no one is at home, the representative will leave a notice with a number to call to schedule a return visit.

For safety reasons, customers should not attempt to restore gas service on their own. Only a qualified utility service person with special training and equipment can do this safely.

Should customers have questions or concerns, we encourage them to call us at 1-800-743-5000.

Safety Tips

PG&E offers these cold-weather safety tips for customers without gas service:

Do not heat your home with a barbeque, charcoal, propane heater, or any other method that releases carbon monoxide in your home.

When using the fireplace to stay warm, make sure the flue is open so that the byproducts of combustion can vent safely through the chimney.

Dress warmly and in layers, including a hat and gloves.

Warm yourself with blankets and warm fluids such as hot cider, hot cocoa and soup.

Generator Safety

Backup electric generators can be a part of any preparedness plan, but they can also pose unique safety hazards.

It's important to understand how to safely operate your generator before an emergency occurs. This means doing regular safety checks and being sure you have enough fuel to last a few days. If you don't understand how to use your generator, you risk damaging your property, endangering your life and endangering the lives of others.

Position your generator where its exhaust can vent safely to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal. Never run a portable generator in the garage or in the rain, and never store generator fuel in the house.

Additional tips on the safe use of generators can be found at PG&E's Safety Action Center at www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

