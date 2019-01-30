Pacific Life Foundation : Awards $161,000 to Nonprofits and K-12 Schools in Lynchburg, Virginia

The Pacific Life Foundation announced today it has awarded $161,000 in
grants to nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools in the greater
Lynchburg, Virginia area. Grants totaling $117,500 have been awarded to
16 local nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture;
civic, community and economic development; environment; education; and
health and human services.
The 2019 Virginia recipients include:
-
Academy Center of the Arts
-
Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Virginia
-
Amazement Square
-
American Heart Association, Western Virginia
-
American Red Cross of Blue Ridge
-
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia
-
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
-
CASA of Central Virginia
-
Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, Inc.
-
Central Virginia Community College Educational Foundation
-
Girls on the Run of Central Virginia
-
Lynchburg Daily Bread
-
HumanKind
-
Jubilee Family Development Center
-
Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra
-
Randolph College Science Festival and Science + Art Saturdays
The Pacific Life 3Ts of Education program will award a total of $43,500
in grants to local K-12 schools where concentrations of children and
grandchildren of Pacific Life employees attend. The educational grants
are designated in one of the following areas: teacher training,
textbooks or technology. The 13 Lynchburg-area schools include:
-
Appomattox County Elementary School
-
Appomattox County High School
-
Concord Elementary School
-
E. C. Glass High School
-
Jefferson Forest High School
-
Leesville Road Elementary School
-
Liberty Christian Academy
-
Linkhorne Elementary School
-
Monelison Middle School
-
Perrymont Elementary School
-
Rustburg High School
-
Temple Christian School
-
Tomahawk Elementary School
Additionally, as part of Pacific Life’s annual United Way Campaign, the
Pacific Life Foundation will match every dollar donated by employees.
Planned giving in 2019 to the United Way of Central Virginia is expected
to be more than $69,000. The Pacific Life Foundation will also match
employee gifts to local-area nonprofits, provide service opportunities
for employees to give back to the community, and provide a team
leadership grant in support of Pacific Life’s volunteer program, the
Good Guys.
Supporting communities where Pacific Life employees work and live, the
Pacific Life Foundation plans to give a total of $7 million in
charitable grants in 2019.
For a complete listing of 2019 grant awards, please visit paclife.co/2019grantees.
For additional details about the Pacific Life Foundation, please visit: www.PacificLifeFoundation.com.
About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation
For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals
and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life
insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of
investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension
plans.
Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as
its clients. For additional company information, including current
financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.
The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984.
Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed more than
$109 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants
are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.
Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its
affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of
June 2018 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2018 FORTUNE 500® list.
