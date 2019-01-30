Log in
Pacific Life Foundation : Awards $161,000 to Nonprofits and K-12 Schools in Lynchburg, Virginia

01/30/2019 | 10:03am EST

The Pacific Life Foundation announced today it has awarded $161,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools in the greater Lynchburg, Virginia area. Grants totaling $117,500 have been awarded to 16 local nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture; civic, community and economic development; environment; education; and health and human services.

The 2019 Virginia recipients include:

  • Academy Center of the Arts
  • Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Virginia
  • Amazement Square
  • American Heart Association, Western Virginia
  • American Red Cross of Blue Ridge
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia
  • Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
  • CASA of Central Virginia
  • Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, Inc.
  • Central Virginia Community College Educational Foundation
  • Girls on the Run of Central Virginia
  • Lynchburg Daily Bread
  • HumanKind
  • Jubilee Family Development Center
  • Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra
  • Randolph College Science Festival and Science + Art Saturdays

The Pacific Life 3Ts of Education program will award a total of $43,500 in grants to local K-12 schools where concentrations of children and grandchildren of Pacific Life employees attend. The educational grants are designated in one of the following areas: teacher training, textbooks or technology. The 13 Lynchburg-area schools include:

  • Appomattox County Elementary School
  • Appomattox County High School
  • Concord Elementary School
  • E. C. Glass High School
  • Jefferson Forest High School
  • Leesville Road Elementary School
  • Liberty Christian Academy
  • Linkhorne Elementary School
  • Monelison Middle School
  • Perrymont Elementary School
  • Rustburg High School
  • Temple Christian School
  • Tomahawk Elementary School

Additionally, as part of Pacific Life’s annual United Way Campaign, the Pacific Life Foundation will match every dollar donated by employees. Planned giving in 2019 to the United Way of Central Virginia is expected to be more than $69,000. The Pacific Life Foundation will also match employee gifts to local-area nonprofits, provide service opportunities for employees to give back to the community, and provide a team leadership grant in support of Pacific Life’s volunteer program, the Good Guys.

Supporting communities where Pacific Life employees work and live, the Pacific Life Foundation plans to give a total of $7 million in charitable grants in 2019.

For a complete listing of 2019 grant awards, please visit paclife.co/2019grantees. For additional details about the Pacific Life Foundation, please visit: www.PacificLifeFoundation.com.

About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans.

Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed more than $109 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2018 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2018 FORTUNE 500® list.


© Business Wire 2019
