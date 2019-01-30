Pacific Life Foundation : Awards $161,000 to Nonprofits and K-12 Schools in Lynchburg, Virginia

The Pacific Life Foundation announced today it has awarded $161,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools in the greater Lynchburg, Virginia area. Grants totaling $117,500 have been awarded to 16 local nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture; civic, community and economic development; environment; education; and health and human services.

The 2019 Virginia recipients include:

Academy Center of the Arts

Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Virginia

Amazement Square

American Heart Association, Western Virginia

American Red Cross of Blue Ridge

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CASA of Central Virginia

Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, Inc.

Central Virginia Community College Educational Foundation

Girls on the Run of Central Virginia

Lynchburg Daily Bread

HumanKind

Jubilee Family Development Center

Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra

Randolph College Science Festival and Science + Art Saturdays

The Pacific Life 3Ts of Education program will award a total of $43,500 in grants to local K-12 schools where concentrations of children and grandchildren of Pacific Life employees attend. The educational grants are designated in one of the following areas: teacher training, textbooks or technology. The 13 Lynchburg-area schools include:

Appomattox County Elementary School

Appomattox County High School

Concord Elementary School

E. C. Glass High School

Jefferson Forest High School

Leesville Road Elementary School

Liberty Christian Academy

Linkhorne Elementary School

Monelison Middle School

Perrymont Elementary School

Rustburg High School

Temple Christian School

Tomahawk Elementary School

Additionally, as part of Pacific Life’s annual United Way Campaign, the Pacific Life Foundation will match every dollar donated by employees. Planned giving in 2019 to the United Way of Central Virginia is expected to be more than $69,000. The Pacific Life Foundation will also match employee gifts to local-area nonprofits, provide service opportunities for employees to give back to the community, and provide a team leadership grant in support of Pacific Life’s volunteer program, the Good Guys.

Supporting communities where Pacific Life employees work and live, the Pacific Life Foundation plans to give a total of $7 million in charitable grants in 2019.

For a complete listing of 2019 grant awards, please visit paclife.co/2019grantees. For additional details about the Pacific Life Foundation, please visit: www.PacificLifeFoundation.com.

