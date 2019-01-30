Pacific Life Foundation : Awards $392,000 to Nonprofits and K-12 Schools in Omaha, Nebraska

Girls Incorporated of Omaha to Receive $50,000 Grant to Support Transitional Living Facility

The Pacific Life Foundation announced today it has awarded $392,000 in grants to 33 nonprofit organizations and 17 K-12 schools in the greater Omaha, Nebraska area. Girls Incorporated of Omaha, an organization that strives to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold, received a capital grant of $50,000. The funds will support renovations for the Protégé House Transitional Living Facility which will provide dormitory-style housing for girls aging out of foster care.

Program grants, totaling $287,500, have been awarded to local nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture; civic, community and economic development; environment; education; and health and human services. The 2019 Nebraska recipients include:

American Red Cross, Nebraska/Southwest Iowa Region

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

CASA for Douglas County

Child Guidance Center

Child Saving Institute, Inc.

Community Alliance

DIBS for Kids

Fontenelle Forest

Food Bank for the Heartland

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

Heart Ministry Center

Heartland Hope Mission

Hope Medical Outreach Coalition

Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG)

Joslyn Art Museum

Kids Can Community Center

Latino Center of the Midlands

Ollie Webb Center, Inc.

Omaha Community Playhouse

Omaha Conservatory of Music

Omaha Performing Arts

Omaha Symphony

Partnership 4 Kids

Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha

Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue

Siena/Francis House

University of Nebraska Foundation, Omaha College of Business Administration

Volunteers Assisting Seniors

Women's Center for Advancement

Youth Care & Beyond

Youth Emergency Services

The Pacific Life Foundation’s 3Ts of Education program will award a total of $54,500 in grants to local K-12 schools where concentrations of children and grandchildren of Pacific Life employees attend. The education grants are designated in one of the following areas: teacher training, textbooks or technology. The 17 greater Omaha-area schools include:

Anderson Middle School

Arbor View Elementary

Bellevue West

Blair High School

Elkhorn Ridge Middle School

Elkhorn South High School

Elkhorn Valley View Middle School

George Beadle Middle School

George Norris Elementary School

King Science and Technology Magnet School

Ronald Reagan Elementary School

Saint Albert Catholic Elementary School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Whitetail Creek Elementary School

Willowdale Elementary School

Wilma Upchurch Elementary School

Wilson Middle School

Additionally, as part of Pacific Life’s annual United Way Campaign, the Pacific Life Foundation will match every dollar donated by employees. Planned giving in 2019 to the United Way of the Midlands is expected to be nearly $60,000. The Pacific Life Foundation will also match employee gifts to local-area nonprofits, provide service opportunities for employees to give back to the community, and provide a team leadership grant in support of Pacific Life’s volunteer program, the Good Guys.

Supporting communities where Pacific Life employees work and live, the Pacific Life Foundation plans to give $7 million in charitable grants in 2019.

For a complete listing of 2019 grant awards, please visit paclife.co/2019grantees. For additional details about the Pacific Life Foundation, please visit: www.PacificLifeFoundation.com.

About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans.

Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed more than $109 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2018 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2018 FORTUNE 500® list.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005426/en/