Pacific Life Foundation : Awards $392,000 to Nonprofits and K-12 Schools in Omaha, Nebraska

The Pacific Life Foundation announced today it has awarded $392,000 in
grants to 33 nonprofit organizations and 17 K-12 schools in the greater
Omaha, Nebraska area. Girls Incorporated of Omaha, an organization that
strives to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold, received a
capital grant of $50,000. The funds will support renovations for the
Protégé House Transitional Living Facility which will provide
dormitory-style housing for girls aging out of foster care.
Program grants, totaling $287,500, have been awarded to local nonprofit
organizations in the areas of arts and culture; civic, community and
economic development; environment; education; and health and human
services. The 2019 Nebraska recipients include:
-
American Red Cross, Nebraska/Southwest Iowa Region
-
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands
-
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands
-
CASA for Douglas County
-
Child Guidance Center
-
Child Saving Institute, Inc.
-
Community Alliance
-
DIBS for Kids
-
Fontenelle Forest
-
Food Bank for the Heartland
-
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha
-
Heart Ministry Center
-
Heartland Hope Mission
-
Hope Medical Outreach Coalition
-
Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG)
-
Joslyn Art Museum
-
Kids Can Community Center
-
Latino Center of the Midlands
-
Ollie Webb Center, Inc.
-
Omaha Community Playhouse
-
Omaha Conservatory of Music
-
Omaha Performing Arts
-
Omaha Symphony
-
Partnership 4 Kids
-
Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha
-
Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue
-
Siena/Francis House
-
University of Nebraska Foundation, Omaha College of Business
Administration
-
Volunteers Assisting Seniors
-
Women's Center for Advancement
-
Youth Care & Beyond
-
Youth Emergency Services
The Pacific Life Foundation’s 3Ts of Education program will award a
total of $54,500 in grants to local K-12 schools where concentrations of
children and grandchildren of Pacific Life employees attend. The
education grants are designated in one of the following areas: teacher
training, textbooks or technology. The 17 greater Omaha-area schools
include:
-
Anderson Middle School
-
Arbor View Elementary
-
Bellevue West
-
Blair High School
-
Elkhorn Ridge Middle School
-
Elkhorn South High School
-
Elkhorn Valley View Middle School
-
George Beadle Middle School
-
George Norris Elementary School
-
King Science and Technology Magnet School
-
Ronald Reagan Elementary School
-
Saint Albert Catholic Elementary School
-
Thomas Jefferson High School
-
Whitetail Creek Elementary School
-
Willowdale Elementary School
-
Wilma Upchurch Elementary School
-
Wilson Middle School
Additionally, as part of Pacific Life’s annual United Way Campaign, the
Pacific Life Foundation will match every dollar donated by employees.
Planned giving in 2019 to the United Way of the Midlands is expected to
be nearly $60,000. The Pacific Life Foundation will also match employee
gifts to local-area nonprofits, provide service opportunities for
employees to give back to the community, and provide a team leadership
grant in support of Pacific Life’s volunteer program, the Good Guys.
Supporting communities where Pacific Life employees work and live, the
Pacific Life Foundation plans to give $7 million in charitable grants in
2019.
For a complete listing of 2019 grant awards, please visit paclife.co/2019grantees.
For additional details about the Pacific Life Foundation, please visit: www.PacificLifeFoundation.com.
About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation
For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals
and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life
insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of
investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension
plans.
Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as
its clients. For additional company information, including current
financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.
The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984.
Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed more than
$109 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants
are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.
Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its
affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of
June 2018 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2018 FORTUNE 500®
list.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005426/en/