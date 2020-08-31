Pacific Life Foundation : Awards $75,000 in College Scholarships to Students Who Lost a Parent Without Life Insurance

Five $15,000 Scholarships Given During Life Insurance Awareness Month

The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) has awarded five $15,000 college scholarships through Life Happens (www.LifeHappens.org) and its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program to aid the financial burden of students who have lost a parent without life insurance. The scholarships are part of September's Life Insurance Awareness Month, designed to help educate individuals on the importance and benefits of life insurance. Scholarships were awarded to students in communities where Pacific Life employees live and work. Recipients include Anthony Alcain, Kylie Chadwick and Kristy Zapien from California; Creighton Clewis from Nebraska; and Hannah Smith from Virginia.

“The loss of a parent thrusts children and young adults into an unimaginable new world. Losing a parent who has little or no life insurance complicates that loss, leaving them to navigate emotional devastation while facing financial hardships. Our hope is that these scholarships help shoulder some of the burden for these students and further showcase how important life insurance is as a financial tool that parents can leave their children,” said Tennyson Oyler, president of the Pacific Life Foundation.

Since 2018, the Foundation has provided $210,000 in scholarships through Life Happens. This year, more than 250 Pacific Life volunteers reviewed hundreds of scholarship applications.

Mr. Oyler continued, “The Life Lessons Scholarship Program provides Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation a meaningful way to connect our employees with our company’s mission. This program helps our employees truly understand the impact that our life insurance products can have on a family’s financial future.”

About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed more than $116 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.

