Pacific Life Honored with 16 Business Marketing Awards

Pacific Life Insurance Company announced today that its Retirement
Solutions Division has received 16 business marketing awards recognizing
outstanding achievements in videography, graphics, and content
marketing. The honors include a Gold Stevie® award in the category of
Video, Product Sales Videos, and a Silver Telly award, the
organization’s top honor, in the category of General, Direct Marketing.
“Our marketing team prides itself on finding new and innovative ways to
educate financial advisors and their clients about important retirement
topics,” says Christine Tucker, vice president of marketing for Pacific
Life’s Retirement Solutions Division. “We’re thrilled by this latest
recognition of the team’s continuous and outstanding commitment,
creativity, and dedication to our customers’ needs.”
The honors received by Pacific Life were from the following award
competitions.
The
Stevie Awards, including the American Business Awards (ABA).
This competition is the only all-encompassing business awards program in
the U.S. and receives more than 10,000 entries each year from
enterprises in more than 60 nations. Pacific Life received:
-
A Gold award in the category of Video, Product Sales, for its “Insured
Liability-Driven Investment Flexibility Video.”
-
A Bronze award in the category of Publications, Best Marketing or
Sales Brochure or Kit, for its “Pension Risk Transfer Rebrand Project.”
-
A Bronze award in the category of Publications, Best Newsletter or
House Organ, for its “Pacific View Redesign.”
-
A Bronze award in the category of Marketing Campaign, Specialty, Brand
Experience of the Year, for its “150th Anniversary Activity
Book.”
-
A Bronze award in the category of Marketing Campaign, Financial
Products and Services, for its “Enhanced Income Select Campaign.”
The
Telly Awards. Recognizing the best in television, cable,
digital, and streaming and non-broadcast videos, this organization
received more than 3,700 entries this year from U.S. enterprises.
Pacific Life received:
-
A Silver award in the category of General, Direct Marketing, and a
Bronze award in the category of Craft, Directing, for its “Making the
Most of Your ILAPA Quote Video.”
-
Two Bronze awards in the categories of General, Direct Marketing, and
General, Sales, for its “Insured Liability-Driven Investing
Flexibility Video.”
-
Two Bronze awards in the categories of General, Sales, and Craft, Use
of Graphics, for its “Pacific Expedition Rate Advantage Video.”
-
A Bronze Award in the category of General, Sales, for its “Pacific
Odyssey for LPL Video.”
-
A Bronze award in the category of General, Direct Marketing, for its
“Retirement Income Summary Video.”
The
Apex Awards. This annual competition for corporate and
nonprofit publishers, editors, writers, and designers is celebrating its
30th year and received more than 1,400 entries from across
the nation. Pacific Life received:
-
A Grand award in the category of Print Media, Special Purpose, for its
“150th Anniversary Activity Book.”
-
A Grand award in the category of Campaigns, Programs and Plans,
Financial, for its “Enhanced Income Select Campaign.”
The
FCS Portfolio Awards. Sponsored by the Financial
Communications Society, this competition recognizes creative excellence
in marketing communications work from financial companies and received
entries from more than 50 firms. Pacific Life received:
-
A Bronze award in the category of Corporate Image, Collateral, for its
“150th Anniversary Activity Book.”
For more information about Pacific Life and its products and services,
visit www.PacificLife.com.
About Pacific Life
Celebrating 150 years of service, Pacific Life has helped millions of
individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range
of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a
variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses,
and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow
your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and
services that provide value and financial security for current and
future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100
largest U.S. companies as its clients. For additional company
information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.
Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its
affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of
June 2018 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2018 FORTUNE 500®
list.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005005/en/