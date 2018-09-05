Pacific Life Honored with 16 Business Marketing Awards

Pacific Life Insurance Company announced today that its Retirement Solutions Division has received 16 business marketing awards recognizing outstanding achievements in videography, graphics, and content marketing. The honors include a Gold Stevie® award in the category of Video, Product Sales Videos, and a Silver Telly award, the organization’s top honor, in the category of General, Direct Marketing.

“Our marketing team prides itself on finding new and innovative ways to educate financial advisors and their clients about important retirement topics,” says Christine Tucker, vice president of marketing for Pacific Life’s Retirement Solutions Division. “We’re thrilled by this latest recognition of the team’s continuous and outstanding commitment, creativity, and dedication to our customers’ needs.”

The honors received by Pacific Life were from the following award competitions.

The Stevie Awards, including the American Business Awards (ABA). This competition is the only all-encompassing business awards program in the U.S. and receives more than 10,000 entries each year from enterprises in more than 60 nations. Pacific Life received:

A Gold award in the category of Video, Product Sales, for its “Insured Liability-Driven Investment Flexibility Video.”

A Bronze award in the category of Publications, Best Marketing or Sales Brochure or Kit, for its “Pension Risk Transfer Rebrand Project.”

A Bronze award in the category of Publications, Best Newsletter or House Organ, for its “Pacific View Redesign.”

A Bronze award in the category of Marketing Campaign, Specialty, Brand Experience of the Year, for its “150 th Anniversary Activity Book.”

Anniversary Activity Book.” A Bronze award in the category of Marketing Campaign, Financial Products and Services, for its “Enhanced Income Select Campaign.”

The Telly Awards. Recognizing the best in television, cable, digital, and streaming and non-broadcast videos, this organization received more than 3,700 entries this year from U.S. enterprises. Pacific Life received:

A Silver award in the category of General, Direct Marketing, and a Bronze award in the category of Craft, Directing, for its “Making the Most of Your ILAPA Quote Video.”

Two Bronze awards in the categories of General, Direct Marketing, and General, Sales, for its “Insured Liability-Driven Investing Flexibility Video.”

Two Bronze awards in the categories of General, Sales, and Craft, Use of Graphics, for its “Pacific Expedition Rate Advantage Video.”

A Bronze Award in the category of General, Sales, for its “Pacific Odyssey for LPL Video.”

A Bronze award in the category of General, Direct Marketing, for its “Retirement Income Summary Video.”

The Apex Awards. This annual competition for corporate and nonprofit publishers, editors, writers, and designers is celebrating its 30th year and received more than 1,400 entries from across the nation. Pacific Life received:

A Grand award in the category of Print Media, Special Purpose, for its “150 th Anniversary Activity Book.”

Anniversary Activity Book.” A Grand award in the category of Campaigns, Programs and Plans, Financial, for its “Enhanced Income Select Campaign.”

The FCS Portfolio Awards. Sponsored by the Financial Communications Society, this competition recognizes creative excellence in marketing communications work from financial companies and received entries from more than 50 firms. Pacific Life received:

A Bronze award in the category of Corporate Image, Collateral, for its “150th Anniversary Activity Book.”

For more information about Pacific Life and its products and services, visit www.PacificLife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005005/en/