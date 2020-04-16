Pacific Life Names Kevin Kennedy as Senior Vice President, Sales and Chief Marketing Officer of Retirement Solutions Division

Pacific Life today announced Kevin Kennedy as senior vice president, sales and chief marketing officer of the company’s Retirement Solutions Division. The Retirement Solutions Division offers products and solutions designed to help individuals and families achieve asset growth, sustainable retirement income, and long-term financial independence.

Kennedy joins Pacific Life from AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH), where he served as managing director and head of the company's largest business unit, individual retirement. At EQH, he was responsible for defining and implementing product design and pricing, business strategy, and distribution of the individual retirement product line into multiple channels, while leading a team of 250 including key accounts, wholesalers, actuarial, product, and operations. EQH lists $735 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2019.

At Pacific Life, Kennedy will oversee the division’s sales and marketing organization with oversight for sales execution and analytics, strategic partner and asset manager relationships, structured settlements, and expansion into the registered investment advisor (RIA) market. The division had more than $14 billion in 2019 sales in fixed annuities, variable annuities, structured settlements, and retirement plan annuities.

"Kevin's leadership skills, coupled with an impressive retirement industry background, equip him well to be a key leader in our organization as we navigate through a period of growth and transformation," said Joe Celentano, executive vice president and head of the Retirement Solutions Division. "Kevin truly stands out among others in the industry, and his talents make him ideally suited to help build upon Pacific Life’s legacy and strength in retirement solutions."

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2019 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2019 FORTUNE 500® list.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005096/en/