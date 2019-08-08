Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp : Form Registration Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

Section 1: S-3/A(S-3/A)

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2019

Registration No. 333-177208

Registration No. 333-185316

Registration No. 333-191009

Registration No. 333-207368

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (No. 333-177208)

Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (No. 333-185316)

Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (No. 333-191009)

Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (No. 333-207368)

to

FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

California

33-0898238

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

949 South Coast Drive, Suite 300

Costa Mesa, California 92626

(714) 438-2500

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant' s principal executive offices)

Curt A. Christianssen

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

949 South Coast Drive, Suite 300

Costa Mesa, California 92626

(714) 438-2500

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code of agent for service)

With copies to: Joshua A. Dean, Esq.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP 650 Town Center Drive, Tenth Floor

Costa Mesa, California 92626

(714) 513-5100

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: Not applicable. The registrant is filing this post-effective amendment to remove from registration any securities registered hereunder that remain unsold.

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. o

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. o

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. o

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

o

Accelerated filer

x

Non-accelerated filer

o

Smaller reporting company

x

Emerging growth company

o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (the "Company") is filing these post-effective amendments (the "Post-Effective Amendments") to the following Registration Statements on Form S-3, which have been previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to deregister:

  • Any and all shares of the Company's common stock registered for resale but unsold as of the date hereof under Registration Statement File No. 333-177208, filed on October 7, 2011, registering the resale of 2,105,262 shares of the Company's common stock.
  • Any and all shares of the Company's common stock registered for resale but unsold as of the date hereof under Registration Statement File No. 333-185316, filed on December 6, 2012, registering the resale of 4,962,556 shares of the Company's common stock.
  • Any and all shares of the Company's common stock registered for resale but unsold as of the date hereof under Registration Statement File No. 333-191009, filed on September 5, 2013, registering the resale of 2,222,222 shares of the Company's common stock.
  • Any and all shares of the Company's common stock registered for resale but unsold as of the date hereof under Registration Statement File No. 333-207368, filed on October 9, 2015, registering the resale of 3,009,148 shares of the Company's common stock.

The Company's contractual obligation to maintain the registration of the foregoing shares has terminated. Accordingly, and pursuant to the Company's undertakings in the foregoing Registration Statements, the Company is filing the Post-Effective Amendments to terminate the effectiveness of the Registration Statements and to remove and withdraw from registration all of the shares of the Company's common stock covered by the Registration Statements that remain unsold as of the filing date hereof.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Registration Statement on Form S-3 to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Costa Mesa, State of California, on the 8th day of August, 2019. No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 in reliance upon Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP

By:

/s/ CURT A. CHRISTIANSSEN

Curt A. Christianssen,

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(Back To Top)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 18:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:00pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chase Bank wipes out all outstanding credit card debt owed by Canadian users
AQ
02:59pFacebook loses facial recognition appeal, must face privacy class action
RE
02:59pSYSTEM1 : Appoints Ian Weingarten as CEO and Paul Filsinger as President
PR
02:59pRIVERVIEW BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:56pTHOMAS COOK : Cook's Club opens latest hotel in the heart of Rhodes city
PU
02:56pINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF
BU
02:56pEnter the LAMO® Universe — Popular Competitive Gamers Come to Life in AR Adventures and Over-the-Top Fast-Paced Theme-Park Battles
GL
02:55pWIRELESS INNOVATION FORUM : Members Update Popular Top 10 Most Wanted Wireless Innovations List
BU
02:54pOil rises more than 2% on firm yuan, expectations of more OPEC cuts
RE
02:54pOregon Bakers Urge State Court to Protect Their Right to Free Exercise After U.S. Supreme Court Vacated Earlier Decision
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies
5GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group