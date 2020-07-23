Pacific Millennium Packaging : CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PACIFIC MILLENNIUM PACKAGING GROUP CORPORATION

國 際 濟 豐 包 裝 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1820)

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the prospectus of Pacific Millennium Packaging Group Corporation (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 10 December 2018 in relation to the Global Offering (the ''Prospectus''). Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

The Board announces that, after considering the Group's existing business environment as a result of global outbreak of the COVID-19, it has resolved to change the use of proceeds from the Listing.

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

The net proceeds of the Group raised from the Global Offering was approximately HK$262.5 million (the ''Net Proceeds''). As disclosed in the section headed ''Future Plans and Use of Proceeds'' in the Prospectus, the Company intended to use the Net Proceeds as follows:

expansion of production plants network; upgrading production facilities and purchasing new machinery and equipment; and general working capital.

As at 30 June 2020, the Company had utilized approximately HK$107.6 million, accounting for approximately 40.97% of the Net Proceeds. The unutilized proceeds in the sum of HK$154.9 million were mainly to be used for expansion of production plants network, namely establishing production plants in Shandong province (the ''Shandong Plant'') and Foshan city (the ''Foshan Plant'', together with the Shandong Plant, the ''New Plants''). Given the construction area of the New Plants is not as large as originally planned, it is expected that a sum of approximately HK$55 million (the ''Surplus'') would be conserved. As such, the Board has resolved to reallocate the Surplus for repayment of certain bank loans with a view to saving financing costs of the Group.