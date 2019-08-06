Pacific National Bank : Recognized By DepositAccounts.com with A+ Rating in 2019 Analysis of Financial Health 

DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, has released its 2019 analysis of the healthiest banks in America and awarded Pacific National Bank with an A+ rating.

“It is such an honor to have Pacific National Bank (PNB) recognized among the healthiest banks in America,” said Carlos Fernandez-Guzman, President and CEO of PNB. “Being part of this list demonstrates our continued commitment to excellence.”

DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of over 10,000 banks and credit unions in the United States once per quarter. To determine bank ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan-to-reserve ratios.

“We believe it is important to give consumers a way to evaluate the financial health of their institutions,” said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. “Our list empowers consumers to make informed decisions when selecting a financial institution.”

For an explanation of the DepositAccounts financial health analysis and its history, visit https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/health.aspx. Learn more about Pacific National Bank at www.pnb.com.

About DepositAccounts.com

DepositAccounts.com is the largest and most comprehensive online publication in the U.S. dedicated to banking and deposits product information for consumers. It covers every federally insured bank and credit union and utilizes its patented technology to track approximately 275,000 consumer deposit rates, each updated nightly. The site features more than 11,000 editorial articles detailing depository strategies and highlighting current bank rates and offers. It is also home to one of the largest communities of depositors on the Web, hosting more than 100,000 comments, customer reviews, and forum threads.

About Pacific National Bank

Pacific National Bank is headquartered at 1390 Brickell Avenue, Miami, Florida, and is the 17th largest bank headquartered in Miami-Dade County based on assets. In addition to its Brickell branch, the Bank operates a branch at 255 Aragon Avenue in Coral Gables and another at 18285 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura, Florida. PNB also has a Loan Production Office in Fort Lauderdale serving Broward and Palm Beach Counties. PNB was established as a national bank in 1985 and has $534 million in assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005748/en/