Pacific Northwest Technology Development Property Available–Beyond Green/Inland Northwest Technology Park

Low Energy Costs; Economic Development Incentives Available for
Prospective Tenants
Beyond Green, Inc. recently announced the availability of new data
center, semiconductor manufacturing and technology properties in North
Idaho. Located in Post Falls and Rathdrum, Idaho, just east of Spokane,
Washington, the 670 acres can support numerous 500,000+ square-foot
mission-critical data center projects, as well as semiconductor
manufacturing and smaller technology projects and general industrial.
“With data center demand by hyperscale companies and cloud computing
rising, we believe the need for mission-critical data center and
semiconductor manufacturing space will grow rapidly in the years to
come. For prospective data center and semiconductor manufacturing end
users, the Beyond Green properties in Post Falls and Rathdrum will
provide outstanding economic development incentives, low power and water
costs, and the ability to design and build a data center and
semiconductor manufacturing facilities to suit specific needs,” stated
Gerald Dicker, CEO/President, Beyond Green, Inc.
Working in conjunction with two separate utilities as the energy
providers, the area boasts some of the lowest power costs in the
country. At under 4.00 cents per kWh, with an estimated PUE of 1.30 or
lower, the energy cost is considerably lower than the industry standard
of 1.35. The properties have over 4 million gallons of water per day (4
MGD+) available for manufacturing and cooling, as well as other
commercial uses.
Carrier neutral connectivity capable of redundant pathways can be
provided from Qwest, Level 3, AT&T, Zayo and Fat Beam.
Both the Post Falls and Rathdrum sites are within City limits, have
access to municipal sewer and water and are appropriately zoned
Technology and Industrial. Substantial economic incentives are also
available, including real estate tax deferrals to fund infrastructure.
Idaho is a business-friendly State with a “can do” spirit of
collaborative cooperation.
Located 15 minutes from the Spokane, Washington metropolitan area, the
Post Falls and Rathdrum sites are uniquely positioned minutes from
Interstate 90, the most significant transportation corridor across
Washington, Idaho and all points east, as well as the Spokane
International Airport.
Beyond Green, Inc. and their affiliates have a 50-year track record in
the successful management, leasing, marketing, development and
acquisition of properties in the North Idaho, Eastern Washington,
California, Oregon and Arizona markets.
CDH Consulting specializes in data center design and construction. The
firm has been involved in over a dozen data center projects in the
Pacific Northwest. Chris Hardin, President, is a data center industry
veteran with strong ties to the Silicon Valley and a 20-year track
record of supporting data center end users.
For more detailed information on the Post Falls and Rathdrum properties
contact Kristi Jones for Beyond Green, Inc. at (509) 534-5805 or kristi@gvdcommercial.com.
All inquiries will be confidential and will be responded to within 24
hours.
