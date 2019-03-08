Pacific Northwest Technology Development Property Available–Beyond Green/Inland Northwest Technology Park

Low Energy Costs; Economic Development Incentives Available for Prospective Tenants

Beyond Green, Inc. recently announced the availability of new data center, semiconductor manufacturing and technology properties in North Idaho. Located in Post Falls and Rathdrum, Idaho, just east of Spokane, Washington, the 670 acres can support numerous 500,000+ square-foot mission-critical data center projects, as well as semiconductor manufacturing and smaller technology projects and general industrial.

“With data center demand by hyperscale companies and cloud computing rising, we believe the need for mission-critical data center and semiconductor manufacturing space will grow rapidly in the years to come. For prospective data center and semiconductor manufacturing end users, the Beyond Green properties in Post Falls and Rathdrum will provide outstanding economic development incentives, low power and water costs, and the ability to design and build a data center and semiconductor manufacturing facilities to suit specific needs,” stated Gerald Dicker, CEO/President, Beyond Green, Inc.

Working in conjunction with two separate utilities as the energy providers, the area boasts some of the lowest power costs in the country. At under 4.00 cents per kWh, with an estimated PUE of 1.30 or lower, the energy cost is considerably lower than the industry standard of 1.35. The properties have over 4 million gallons of water per day (4 MGD+) available for manufacturing and cooling, as well as other commercial uses.

Carrier neutral connectivity capable of redundant pathways can be provided from Qwest, Level 3, AT&T, Zayo and Fat Beam.

Both the Post Falls and Rathdrum sites are within City limits, have access to municipal sewer and water and are appropriately zoned Technology and Industrial. Substantial economic incentives are also available, including real estate tax deferrals to fund infrastructure. Idaho is a business-friendly State with a “can do” spirit of collaborative cooperation.

Located 15 minutes from the Spokane, Washington metropolitan area, the Post Falls and Rathdrum sites are uniquely positioned minutes from Interstate 90, the most significant transportation corridor across Washington, Idaho and all points east, as well as the Spokane International Airport.

Beyond Green, Inc. and their affiliates have a 50-year track record in the successful management, leasing, marketing, development and acquisition of properties in the North Idaho, Eastern Washington, California, Oregon and Arizona markets.

CDH Consulting specializes in data center design and construction. The firm has been involved in over a dozen data center projects in the Pacific Northwest. Chris Hardin, President, is a data center industry veteran with strong ties to the Silicon Valley and a 20-year track record of supporting data center end users.

For more detailed information on the Post Falls and Rathdrum properties contact Kristi Jones for Beyond Green, Inc. at (509) 534-5805 or kristi@gvdcommercial.com. All inquiries will be confidential and will be responded to within 24 hours.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005433/en/