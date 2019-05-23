Pacific Oaks College & Children's School Appoints Dr. Jack Paduntin President

PASADENA, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jack Paduntin is appointed president of Pacific Oaks College & Children's School after serving as interim president since January of this year. He brings to this position more than 20 years of experience in higher education.

"The last five months under Jack's guidance and leadership have been very productive," explains Board Chairman Fred Marcus, J.D., of the Pacific Oaks College & Children's School Board of Trustees. "During this time, he's made significant strides to improve operational efficiencies, further invest in improving academic resources for students, and made connecting with our faculty, students, and alumni, both on campus and off, a priority. He has gained the support from the faculty and the Pacific Oaks community. Jack has really embodied the Pacific Oaks spirit."

Dr. Paduntin was named interim president in January 2019, after Dr. Patricia Breen announced her retirement.

Dr. Paduntin says he has a defined vision he will carry out in his new role, "Both Pacific Oaks College and Pacific Oaks Children's School have viable strategic plans with a focus on academic quality and growth. I will support and carry out these plans and will strengthen them with deeper relationships across our communities. For the College, I also envision that premier services to our online and on-campus students become a priority. For the Children's School, I will work with our teachers and administrators to reaffirm and promote our commitment to progressive Early Education."



Dr. Paduntin started his career as assistant professor of management at Brescia College in Kentucky. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility including associate dean at California State University, San Bernardino; vice president of institutional research and assessment at National University; president at National University International; and vice president and chief of staff at John F. Kennedy University in Northern California.

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Founded more than 70 years ago in 1945, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School (PO) is a non-profit, accredited higher education institution offering bachelor's and master's programs in human development, marriage and family therapy, education, early childhood education, teacher preparation, advocacy & social justice, community psychology, and organizational leadership and change. Pacific Oaks Children's School provides early childhood education programs for children ages 6 months through 5 years and has pioneered achievements in the areas of anti-bias education, emergent curriculum, and peaceful conflict resolution.

Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a non-profit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

