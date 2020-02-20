Log in
Pacific Rim Featured in Publication Spotlighting Dramatic Growth in Nickel Market

02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — via NetworkWire — Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (CSE:BOLT) (OTCQB:PCRCF) (XFRA:NXFE) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Indonesia Consolidates Nickel Production to Feed Growing EV Battery Market,” visit: http://nnw.fm/9DkyR

Demand for electric vehicle batteries is pushing up production of nickel, especially in Indonesia, where the government is moving to benefit from its natural resources. One of the companies on the leading edge of this upward momentum is Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (CSE:BOLT) (OTCQB:PCRCF) (XFRA:NXFE), which is setting out a bold expansion plan following a successful exploration and development season in Indonesia last year.

In light of the favorable government outlook and as a result of its ongoing efforts, Pacific Rim recently secured government approvals needed from the OMBUDSMAN of the Republic of Indonesia for the Cyclops project to move forward. The nickel and cobalt project has been found fully compliant with the updated mining registration process, meaning it is clear to progress.

Pacific Rim Cobalt CEO Ranjeet Sundher commented: “2019 was a pivotal year for us, and we’re pleased to carry this momentum into 2020. Obtaining approval from Indonesia’s OMBUDSMAN is an important step toward our goal of securing strategic partnerships and participating in Asia’s growing battery metals supply chain.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PacificRimCobalt.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com  

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer  

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
