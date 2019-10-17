Pacific Seafood Launches Seasoned Shrimp

Portland, Ore., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While 86% of U.S. consumers report eating seafood,1 only 28 percent feel confident in cooking and preparing it. In response, Pacific Seafood has officially launched their new value-added line of frozen seasoned shrimp (BAP 2 Star certified) available in two flavors, scampi and honey jalapeño.

This easy and versatile meal solution is ideal for the freezer case, as well as numerous food service applications. The shrimp are dry rubbed with the perfect amount of herbs and spices instead of being marinated in a heavy sauce, allowing the quality of shrimp to shine through and maintain its texture. The shrimp is a 31-40 count that is peeled, deveined, with the tail removed.

“Today’s consumers are looking to incorporate more seafood in their diet and at Pacific Seafood we focus on developing products that break down barriers and increase consumption,” said Lorin Gelfand, head of innovation for Pacific Seafood. “Lack of confidence in preparing seafood is often cited as a reason consumers don’t buy more seafood and products such as our new seasoned shrimp help build that confidence.”

To prepare the seasoned shrimp, simply thaw or cook from frozen until shrimp are opaque, approximately 3-5 minutes. The product lends itself to sautéing, broiling, or grilling and is a perfect addition to rice, pasta, stir-fries, and salads. It can also be prepared as an appetizer with dipping sauce making it a natural fit for bistro snack menus.

The product is available now in 20/16 oz. retail bags and foodservice upon request. Learn more: at PacificSeafood.com/seasonedshrimp.

About Pacific Seafood Group: Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore. It employs more than 3,000 team members across 41 facilities in 11 states.

